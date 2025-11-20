Five runners stand ground in Betfair Chase at Haydock as Royal Pagaille goes for third win

The final fields have been confirmed for Saturday, with five runners in each of the key races at Haydock and Ascot.
The feature Grade 1 of the weekend is the Betfair Chase over three miles, one and a half furlongs at Haydock Park, and Ventia Williams' dual winner Royale Pagaille is back to defend his title.
Joe Chambers, racing manager to his owners Rich and Susannah Ricci, said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "Wouldn't it be lovely if he could (win the race for a third time)?
"He's probably not going to be the best chaser Venetia's ever trained when you think back to Teeton Mill and others, and he probably won't be the best chaser Rich and Susannah have ever run, but he's probably given them as many days out that have meant an awful lot to them as any other animal.
"So it would be wonderful and fact that he's quirky and has got his own way of doing things, and that all of his successes really have come at Haydock, and Rich has his fan-base up there... that's where we'll be. There's a bunch of us going up on Saturday morning and we're really looking forward to it."
Royale Pagaille will face Grey Dawning, Haiti Couleurs, Handstands and Gordon Elliott's Stellar Story, while on the same quality card there are five runners in the Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase over two miles, five and a half furlongs.
They include the hotly-fancied The Jukebox Man, who makes his return to action having been on the sidelines since winning last year's Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day. Iroko and Knappers Hill are among his four rivals.
Meanwhile at Ascot, five is the magic number in the Ladbrokes 1965 Chase as well. Pic D'orhy is bidding for a third straight win in the race but he's got some stiff competition in Harry Fry's Gidleigh Park, Nicky Henderson's Jango Baie and the free-going Il Est Francais, who begins the next chapter of his chasing career with trainer Tom George.
Master Chewy, representing the training team of Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies, complete the quintet in the 1965 Chase, while the Elliott-trained mare Wodhooh leads a final field of nine for the other Grade 2 on the Ascot card - the Ladbrokes Ascot Hurdle.
Betfair Chase Odds - EW Terms (1/4 Odds, 2 Places)
Grey Dawning 6/5
Haiti Couleurs 3/1
Royale Pagaille 5/1
Handstands 11/2
Stellar Story 12/1
Betfair Spokesperson, James Mackie said: “The 2025 Betfair Chase sees five runners head to post for this year’s renewal which sees the 20th anniversary of the first National Hunt Grade 1 of the season.
“Last year’s second Grey Dawning is the 6/5 favourite looking to go one better than his second to 5/1 chance Royale Pagaille, who is seeking his third straight win in the race and looking to be the first horse to achieve three in a row.
“Irish Grand National victor Haiti Couleurs for the Rebecca Curtis yard is the 3/1 second favourite having been well backed in the ante-post markets over the last few weeks from 12/1.
“The only Irish challenger in the field is Grade 1 Cheltenham Festival winning hurdler Stellar Story for Gordon Elliott at 12/1."
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.