Five runners stand ground in Betfair Chase at Haydock as Royal Pagaille goes for third win

The final fields have been confirmed for Saturday, with five runners in each of the key races at Haydock and Ascot.

The feature Grade 1 of the weekend is the Betfair Chase over three miles, one and a half furlongs at Haydock Park, and Ventia Williams' dual winner Royale Pagaille is back to defend his title. Joe Chambers, racing manager to his owners Rich and Susannah Ricci, said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "Wouldn't it be lovely if he could (win the race for a third time)? "He's probably not going to be the best chaser Venetia's ever trained when you think back to Teeton Mill and others, and he probably won't be the best chaser Rich and Susannah have ever run, but he's probably given them as many days out that have meant an awful lot to them as any other animal. "So it would be wonderful and fact that he's quirky and has got his own way of doing things, and that all of his successes really have come at Haydock, and Rich has his fan-base up there... that's where we'll be. There's a bunch of us going up on Saturday morning and we're really looking forward to it."