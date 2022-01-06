Could we see some Betfair Hurdle clues at Sandown on Saturday? Is the Veterans' Final favourite worth taking on? Ben Linfoot answers these questions and more...

Is Gauloise another Mullins good thing in the Mares’ Listed race? Willie Mullins is doing a Willie Mullins and winning with seemingly everything at the moment. An astonishing 11 winners at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival was complemented by his King George win with Tornado Flyer and a couple of mares – My Sister Sarah and Stormy Ireland – have plundered British prizes this season, as well, at Kempton and Cheltenham. So it’s with a raised eyebrow that we assess the chances of his GAULOISE in the Listed Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Mares’ Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday. The only British raider from Closutton this weekend, Gauloise looked a mare on the up when she was last seen – back at Punchestown in April where she won a Listed mares’ novice by 10 lengths. The runner-up that day, Global Equity, won a beginners’ chase at Galway in October and has subsequently run in two Grade Ones, albeit down the field. Gauloise was always going to stay over hurdles and this is an interesting first assignment, back up in trip to 2m4f, a distance she was beaten over by Skyace, one of Saturday’s opponents, at Fairyhouse last spring. Skyace hasn’t replicated that form in four subsequent starts, but softer ground might help. However, she may have a job on to confirm the form with Gauloise who looked an improved model at Punchestown. If 254 days away is an issue in what looks sure to be a tough test – and it isn’t much of a concern given where she hails from – then the in-form Martello Sky could be a bigger threat on the back of winning a Cheltenham handicap off a rating of 140 last time out. Lucy Wadham’s mare is considered 2lb superior to Gauloise by the British handicapper on the back of that, but that could all change this weekend as the latest strong-travelling Mullins mare rolls into Sandown on a mission.

Could Constitution Hill assume Supreme favouritism? It’s about 23/20 that Nicky Henderson wins the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle with Jonbon or CONSTITUTION HILL. Jonbon is the 11/4 favourite for the Festival curtain raiser, with Saturday’s Tolworth Hurdle market leader 4/1 before he struts his stuff at Sandown for the second time. He’s 2/5 to prevail in Esher on Saturday and with the market indicating he is the likely winner of the Grade One just what would he have to do to displace his stablemate at the head of the market for the Supreme? Giving a solid horse like Jetoile the kind of beating he gave Might I in December would help. Jumping slickly and travelling like a monster might do the trick, too. A good time relative to the two other two-mile hurdles on the card – the opening juvenile and closing handicap – would give further substance to his form, as well. It will be interesting to see how the betting settles a day later, as there’s no doubt that as things stand Jonbon appears to be the Seven Barrows number one. Constitution Hill has to go and win first. But if that ends up being a formality, the race to be Supreme favourite looks anything but.

Are we all over the Hill at 2/5?

Might we see some Betfair Hurdle clues in the Tolworth? If market forces don’t float your boat a more interesting angle coming out of the Tolworth may well be the handicap qualifiers that come out of the race. Agrapart and Kalashnikov were both beaten in the Tolworth before winning the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury the following month and DATSALRIGHTGINO, JETOILE and MR GLASS will all be qualified to run in that race after the Tolworth (Jetoile already is, given he’s had three hurdles runs). All three look likely to be in the perfect ratings band to get in the race and both Jetoile and Mr Glass are dropping back in trip quite drastically, which always seems to bode well for Newbury (Agrapart had run over 2m4f as a novice before his Tolworth run). Entries for the Newbury race close on January 11, next Tuesday, and if any of the aforementioned trio shape well in the Tolworth it will be no surprise to see them entered up for one of the best handicap hurdles of the season just a few days later.

Does Venetia’s veteran deserve to be A-soooooo short? ASO is the undoubted class act in the Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase Final this weekend as his position in the handicap suggests – he’s top weight and clear by 9lb while his rating of 149 has shrunk to that number from the 158 he had back in March. He was contesting the Cheltenham Gold Cup back then and being well beaten at the top level was the catalyst for his decreasing rating. Down to 147 last time out, he chased home Blaklion in second in the Haydock qualifier for this race, where he jumped well, if to his left a little, as he tried in vain to reel in Dan Skelton’s rejuvenated horse. That was a good run, but he proved vulnerable giving weight away to a well-handicapped rival that day and there are any number of threats on that score in a crackerjack renewal of this popular contest. Just about all the 3/1 has gone about Aso now, but in such a competitive race I’m looking forward to having a go at him – it’s simply a case of with which one as the current shortlist is a long one.

It's been a profitable few months for Punting Pointers and ITV tips