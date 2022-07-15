Monday's cards at Beverley and Windsor and the Tuesday fixtures at Chelmsford, Southwell and Wolverhampton have all been abandoned.

The BHA confirmed the move on Friday afternoon after the Met Office issued a 'Red' extreme heat warning. The affected courses fall either within the warning area or are situated nearby and so, with a view to the wellbeing of human and equine participants, as well as owners, staff and customers, a decision has been taken that the fixtures should not go ahead as scheduled. Richard Wayman, the BHA’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “The BHA’s number one priority in the staging of any meeting is the wellbeing of all involved, human and equine. Following the issuing of the first ever extreme heat warning by the Met Office, we are taking sensible precautions and have made a decision as soon as possible in order to provide certainly for those impacted.” Mark Spincer, Managing Director of ARC’s Racing Division and responsible for Windsor, Southwell and Wolverhampton, said: “We fully support the decision to abandon the fixtures scheduled to take place on our racecourses on Monday and Tuesday.