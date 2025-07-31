Five jockeys miss Goodwood rides after plane makes emergency landing

Five northern jockeys missed their intended rides at Goodwood on Thursday after the plane taking them south had to make an emergency landing.
Tom Eaves, Jack Garrity, PJ McDonald, Callum Rodriguez and Rowan Scott were travelling together on the flight that left Bagby near Thirsk.
However after a problem with one of the engines, the pilot was forced to return there soon after take off, landing safely.
