Sporting Life
PJ McDonald - first winner back
PJ McDonald - one of the riders on the plane

Five jockeys miss Goodwood rides after plane makes emergency landing

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu July 31, 2025 · 2h ago

Five northern jockeys missed their intended rides at Goodwood on Thursday after the plane taking them south had to make an emergency landing.

Tom Eaves, Jack Garrity, PJ McDonald, Callum Rodriguez and Rowan Scott were travelling together on the flight that left Bagby near Thirsk.

However after a problem with one of the engines, the pilot was forced to return there soon after take off, landing safely.

