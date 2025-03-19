Five Cheltenham Festival horses for Aintree, Punchestown and beyond

The Sporting Life Racing Podcast team were asked to pick out horses to follow in the spring from the Cheltenham Festival in this week's show and these are the five they came up with...

Fact of the matter at Punchestown - David Johnson "The one that stands out to me is FACT TO FILE going to Punchestown. We were talking about how much better he's potentially going to be going right-handed and I think you know he'll be at least as effective there. We know how good he is at Punchestown. He won the John Durkan there, didn't he, on his reappearance, obviously that was two and a half miles. But I don't think I'd be concerned about going back up to three miles at Punchestown. We know that track has been a bit of an Achilles heel for Galopin Des Champs in the spring, so I'd be very confident that Fact To File, if he goes for the Punchestown Gold Cup, even if it means he's taking on the Gold Cup winner, I'd expect him to come out on top there."

Two eyecatchers from the handicaps - Billy Nash "I've got two out of the handicaps for the spring and possibly even into the summer. I thought ETHICAL DIAMOND ran a cracker in the County Hurdle, he came from an awful long way back to finish fourth doing his best work at the finish and there's definitely a big handicap hurdle in him. Possibly Galway, if they hang on to him for that long. But I do think he'll win a big two-mile handicap hurdle somewhere. "Then over fences there's NURBURGRING. I thought he'd run well in the Jack Richards and he did, he finished fourth staying on really well at the finish again. I think he has a bit of unfinished business in races like that. There's a very valuable novice handicap chase at the Punchestown Festival that would look ideal for him. I think it's 2m5f. But again, he won the Galway Hurdle last year, and I wouldn't be at all surprised to see him go back there for the Galway Plate, this time over around 2m6f. I certainly think there's a big race in both of them hopefully before the year is out."

