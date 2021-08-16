Henry de Bromhead could break new ground on Sunday by running Notebook in the Fitzdares Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon.

The Grade Two feature at the Cambridgeshire track is one of three options open to the Gigginstown Stud-owned seven year old, who made a winning return to action at the same level in the Fortria Chase at Navan earlier this month. Should Notebook head across the Irish Sea at the weekend it would be his fifth start in Britain having previously contested races at the last three Cheltenham Festivals and at this year’s Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree.

After finishing down the field in the 2019 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, the Samum gelding occupied sixth spot on his return to the Festival last year in the 2020 Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase before finishing seventh in this year’s Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. Notebook was well held on his most recent attempt at two and a half miles in the Grade One Marsh Chase at Aintree in April, however the Knockeen handler believes a line can be drawn through that effort given the manner of his comeback performance. De Bromhead said: “Notebook is in good form and he will have a few entries this weekend but nothing is set in stone yet. He is in the John Durkan at Punchestown and the Hilly Way at Cork, which is over two miles, and he is in at Huntingdon. I’m not sure where he will go but the Peterborough Chase is definitely an option. “We would like to step him back up to two and a half miles so the Peterborough Chase seemed like a good option to have a look at but the John Durkan is also over two and half, so we will have a look and see. “He ran some good races last season and I thought he ran very well in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham but then he was just all wrong when we tried him over two and a half again at Aintree.

“I was delighted with his comeback win at Navan and his jumping, as it always is, was brilliant in fairness. He has no real ground preference – he just wants nice ground.” While plans for Notebook remain fluid, trainer Dan Skelton reports the Fitzdares Peterborough Chase to be on the agenda for Allmankind. The five year old could spark more wild celebrations from Skelton should he strike gold at Grade Two level for the second race in succession. The Cheltenham Festival-winning handler showed plenty of emotion following the five year old’s last time out success under top weight in the Jewson Monet Garden Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree in October. Having steadily built Allmankind back up for his latest assignment, Skelton is confident of another bold display from the Gredley Family-owned Sea The Moon gelding over what he believes is now his optimum trip. He said: “It was a great weight-carrying performance by him in the Old Roan at Aintree. He has been a magical horse for us and he is only five but it seems like he has been around for a long time. “You like to win big ones like the Old Roan and we had planned it out as well. We had planned to give him the run at Chepstow over hurdles beforehand and everything just went perfectly. “We backed off him for a week afterwards but now we’ve increased his work again and everything seems really good. He is much happier over two and a half miles now as well.” Giving Skelton further cause for optimism ahead of Allmankind’s first appearance at the Cambridgeshire track is the form of how his Aintree victory has worked out. He added: “The form of the Aintree race couldn’t have worked out much better either. Midnight Shadow, who finished third, has since won the Paddy Power Gold Cup and Fanion D’Estruval, who was back in fourth, won at Newbury the other day.