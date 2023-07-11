First Mark Johnston win honoured at Carlisle as former trainer recalls landmark moment

The Mark Johnston 1987 Hinari Video Handicap will be run in recognition of the son of Sallust’s victory at the Cumbrian track on July 1st, 1987 after the idea was put forward by former Raceform and Press Association racing reporter Will Lefebve, who recently compiled an article on the race for Johnston’s monthly magazine The Kingsley Klarion.

Following Hinari Video’s victory Johnston went on to become the winning-most trainer ever in British racing, celebrating more than 5,000 further career wins. He handed over the reins at Kingsley Park in Middleham to his son Charlie Johnston, who he now assists, at the beginning of this year.

Although Johnston’s recollection of how the three-length victory secured by Hinari Video in the Silloth Maiden Stakes played out is a little hazy, he admits to having fond memories following the aftermath of the race that would help launch his long and successful career.

Johnston said: “I’ve not had too much to do with it to be honest and a lot of it is down to Will Lefebve, and Carlisle’s Clerk of the Course, Harry Phipps.

“Harry spoke to me at the last meeting about it and I said I was very happy to do whatever they wanted to commemorate it.

“I don’t have strong memories of how the race panned out but I’ve got pictures of it on the wall, and his owner Brian Palmer, who we went into partnership with for 12 years following that and who we are still close friends with today.

“I remember Brian being there and he was a novice to racing at the time and his reaction was great.

“My wife Deirdre was teaching at school in Grimsby at the time and this was a time when there was no dedicated racing television channels or videos of the race to watch afterwards.

“She had to come out of the staff room and phone race results to get the result. She then stopped at a phone box on the way home to phone up the service again to make sure she didn’t get it wrong.

“That night we then just watched the result scroll round on Teletext! He was our only winner for 1987, but that was fine, and we were quite happy with that.”

Had it not been for the advice of now retired five-time champion Flat jockey Willie Carson then a trip to Carlisle might not have materialised for Hinari Video.