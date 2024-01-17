First foal of Stradivarius born at National Stud - and the filly looks like her father!

Owned by Bjorn Nielsen, trained by John and Thady Gosden and instantly recognisable with his big white blaze, Stradivarius won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot three times under Frankie Dettori, as part of career prize-money haul that topped more than £3million.

He was retired to the National Stud in September 2022 and was visited by 120 mares in 2023. The first of his progeny are now appearing and the very first is a chestnut filly, bred by Wretham Stud out of the Bated Breath mare Give Me Breath.

Nielsen said: “I’m astonished at how much this first foal is like ‘Strad’ in both her colouring and movement, being chestnut with a big white blaze!”

Joe Bradley, head of bloodstock at the National Stud, added: “She is a lovely first foal for Stradivarius and looks to have his strength and athleticism which bodes well for future arrivals. We have two more mares due in the next week so it is an exciting time for everyone on the farm.”