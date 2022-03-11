Finn Lambert is looking forward to riding Cheltenham regular Ballyandy as the young conditional jockey makes his debut at the Festival in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle.

In what has been a rollercoaster 12 months, the 22-year-old will swap leading up runners at the meeting for riding the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained gelding. The opportunity comes less than a year after sustaining a knee injury which kept him on the sidelines for much of last summer. Since returning from injury Lambert has struck up a real bond with Ballyandy, having secured victory in two of his four starts aboard the 11-year-old, who will be making his fifth Festival appearance. After landing the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at the 2016 Festival, Ballyandy has subsequently finished fourth in the 2017 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, third in the 2019 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle and eighth in the 2020 Unibet Champion Hurdle. With course experience around Cheltenham counting a big factor, Lambert believes he has the perfect partner to provide him with a breakthrough victory at the meeting, which would also get him to the five winner mark which reduces his claim from 10lbs to 7lbs.

Best Bets | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews

He explained: “I’ve led up at the Festival for the last couple of years, however I never thought I’d be riding at the meeting this season. “I’ve been at Nigel’s for just over three years now and I was trying to get enough rides to do get my Category B amateur’s licence, but then last summer Nigel said ‘we are going to put you on the October course to get your conditional licence’. “I then had a bit of a setback as I injured my knee, tearing ligaments and cartilage on a young horse in the yard. “I was on crutches for a couple of months but Oaksey House (the Injured Jockeys Fund’s rehabilitation and fitness centre in Lambourn) were brilliant with my rehab and I managed to pass my return to ride before the October course. “If you had told me back then I would have had a ride on one of the best horses in the yard at the Cheltenham Festival I definitely wouldn’t have believed you. “I’m really excited and I’m glad I’ve got an opportunity to ride a horse like Ballyandy there. It will be a complete adrenaline rush. “It makes it a lot easier having my first Festival experience on a horse like him as he is such a professional. He makes my life and learning how to ride so much easier. “I’ve got one winner left on my 10lb claim and now Nigel and my agent have said that I have to wait until Ballyandy on Thursday so it would be even better to ride out my 10lb claim by completing the hat-trick on him.”

Having grown up in and around Middleham, Lambert initially set his sights on carving out a career on the Flat. However, those ambitions soon changed following a conversation with Grand National and multiple Festival-winning rider Carl Llewellyn. Lambert said: “Through my aunt and uncle I met Mark Johnston’s wife Deidre and I went and rode out there for a bit when I got time off from doing my A-levels. “The jockey coach who used to work there, Russ Kennemore, said ‘you will be too big to be a Flat jockey’ and as I love Jump racing I thought I would have a go trying be a Jump jockey. “Through a family friend I rang Carl Llewellyn and they all said Nigel is renowned for getting young riders going and that if you are good enough he will give you the chances. "I went down there on New Year’s Day three and a bit years ago and walked into the yard with brand new trainers thinking it was a smart idea, but they quickly got turned into Wellington boots! Since then I’ve not looked back.”

Finn Lambert pictured with stable favourite Ballyandy in his stable

When it comes to Twiston-Davies, the Stow-on-the-Wold-based rider feels he could not have found a better trainer to help him launch his career. Describing the dual Grand National and Gold Cup winning trainer as the “ideal boss”, he added: “It is not really like a job as it is like being part of a big family. I wake up every morning and I’m always excited about going to work. “He is just the ideal boss. He is so fair and he says it how it is. He will fight your corner to as many owners as possible and he will try and give you as many chances as possible. “If you make a mistake he doesn’t hold back and he will tell you straight away what you did wrong but then it goes under the bridge. “He won’t hold a grudge against you as he understands you can’t get it right every time when you are starting out.”

Talking Points | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews