Free racing betting tips: Preview & selections for Lingfield, Friday April 2

Racing betting tips: Friday April 2 2pts win Apollo One in 3.45 Lingfield at 9/2 (General) 1pt e.w. Intuitive in 4.45 Lingfield at 7/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Even the most ardent All Weather fan couldn't argue that this year’s Finals Day is a vintage one but despite a couple of small fields, there are still two bets worth striking at Lingfield on Good Friday. The standout is APOLLO ONE; a smart colt already and one whose upwardly mobile profile suggests he should be much shorter in the betting for the Ladbrokes 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes than the 9/2 that is currently widely available. Having recorded a four-length success on his Newmarket debut back in August, the son of Equiano has kept really good company since and defied his inexperience to finish third on his next start in the Solario at Sandown before running sixth in the Flying Scotsman at Doncaster. The form of that Town Moor run is rock-solid with the winner, New Mandate, subsequently landing the Royal Lodge and the third, One Ruler, picking up a Group Three prize at Newmarket next time. Back in eighth was Spycatcher who had previously finished runner-up in the Acomb at York. From there, Apollo One was able to claim a confidence-boosting victory over six furlongs at Salisbury before he returned with a smart success in the Spring Cup over seven furlongs at Lingfield last month; winning the race with a taking injection of speed turning for home. Apollo One was all out at the finish that day, with the highly-regarded Megallan closing late on, but the former was entitled to get tired having been forced to race three wide for much of the contest and then winning the hard way by kicking clear a fair way out.

Canny ride! Apollo One hangs on to take the feature Listed Spring Cup at @LingfieldPark and book his Finals Day spot under @muskatsturm for Peter Charalambous… pic.twitter.com/lqtQetgMz0 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) March 6, 2021

On that evidence, not only is Apollo One a classy operator, the way he moved through the race suggests he might be even better returned to six furlongs, with his ability to travel and then unleash his potent turn of foot absolutely ideal for a track like Lingfield. Stall one can be a potential nightmare here, so breaking well will be a necessity, but he’s generally sharp from the gates and should be able to sit in a prominent position behind the likes of Mighty Gurkha before making his move when the gaps appear. To add further meat to the bones, trainer Peter Charalambous is 3-4 so far this year. The obvious fly in ointment is Diligent Harry who has been backed into favouritism throughout the week following an unlucky defeat in handicap company here recently. Prior to that, he had looked very good in winning in his first two starts, but he doesn’t yet boast the same level of form as Apollo One, or indeed Mighty Gurkha, and 9/4 or lower about him makes no appeal. Click here to back Apollo One with Sky Bet Intuition says avoid Khuzaam Khuzaam is likely to be all the rage when he contests the Bombardier All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes, but despite getting his head in front at Chelmsford last time, I’d still have reservations about him in a battle. He’s had breathing issues in the past and while he’s clearly a big talent, that alone might not be enough here. More straightforward is Mums Tipple but there is scant evidence to suggest he is a miler, while the progressive Fox Duty Free has much more on his plate at this level. With doubts surrounding a few of those at the top of the market, I can’t help but be drawn back to INTUITIVE who is a horse I’ve always liked and is much better than when beaten in a small field here in late February.

Ed and Simon Crisford

In the early part of his career with James Tate, it had appeared that sprinting would be his game, but Intuitive has stamina to match his pace and has started to thrive in recent months having been switched to the Simon and Ed Crisford stable. A ready success over this course and distance two starts back suggested Intuitive might have a big pot in him at some stage and I’m not holding the fact he was turned over in a slowly run four-runner race here last time against him. Assuming jockey James Doyle drops him in from stall one, he will need a bit of luck in running, but he is partnered by a man who rides Lingfield particularly well and I think this relatively lightly-raced five-year-old could be primed for a big run. With Sky Bet paying four places on the race, the 7/1 about Intuitive looks well worth taking. Click here to back Intuitive with Sky Bet Small field could spell trouble for Bangkok Half an hour earlier, Bangkok should really take plenty of beating in the Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes, but he has endured a long trip to Saudi Arabia and back since beating Felix here in February and I’d have preferred a bigger field for him, and the promise of a strongly-run race. At 5/4, I’m not sure he’s a bet. Had eight runners lined up in the Ladbrokes All-Weather Fillies' And Mares' Championships Conditions Stakes, I would have been keen to add an each-way play on Arafi to the staking plan, but with Indie Angel hard to knock at the head of the market and the place terms unappealing, this looks another no-bet race. Posted at 1540 BST on 01/04/21