Owned by Fitri Hay and trained in partnership by Paul and Oliver Cole, the son of Gleneagles opened his account at the second time of asking in a six-furlong novice at the West Sussex track.

Third to the smart Bradsell in the Coventry at Royal Ascot, he gained Group Two compensation in the Richmond Stakes on his return to Goodwood last month.

However, connections are still undecided where he will next appear, with both the Group Two Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York and the Group One Prix Morny at Deauville under consideration.

“Both the Morny and the Gimcrack are pencilled in and we will discuss with the owners where we go,” said Oliver Cole.