Royal Scotsman impressses at Goodwood
Royal Scotsman impressses at Goodwood

Final plans to be made, but Royal Scotsman set for action next week

By Sporting Life
16:41 · WED August 10, 2022

Connections of impressive dual Goodwood scorer Royal Scotsman are still to decide whether he heads to York or Deauville for his next start.

Owned by Fitri Hay and trained in partnership by Paul and Oliver Cole, the son of Gleneagles opened his account at the second time of asking in a six-furlong novice at the West Sussex track.

Third to the smart Bradsell in the Coventry at Royal Ascot, he gained Group Two compensation in the Richmond Stakes on his return to Goodwood last month.

However, connections are still undecided where he will next appear, with both the Group Two Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York and the Group One Prix Morny at Deauville under consideration.

“Both the Morny and the Gimcrack are pencilled in and we will discuss with the owners where we go,” said Oliver Cole.

“He is pencilled in for the Gimcrack, but there is a possibility he may run in the Morny. That decision will be made nearer the time.”

Plans for the stable’s promising three-year-old Jack Darcy, who caught the eye when fourth to New London in the mile-and-a-half Group Three Gordon Stakes at Goodwood, are clearer, however.

The Sunday Series heads to York this weekend
Sky Bet Sunday Series: Have your say in our short survey

Cole added: “Jack Darcy is going to Deauville on Sunday – he runs over a mile and two (furlongs) Prix Nureyev.

“We brought him back a couple of furlongs because potentially he might be better at that trip. He is still a very exciting horse.

“There are horses (in the race) who are rated higher than him, but I think he will put up a good account and we will know where we are after Sunday. We do think he is a very decent animal and are really looking forward to the race.”

