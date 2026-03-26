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Final Orders wins the Cross Country
Final Orders wins the Cross Country

Final Orders on track for Aintree test as Gavin Cromwell firms up Grand National plans

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu March 26, 2026 · 4h ago

Trainer Gavin Cromwell has confirmed his running plans for the Randox Grand National and BOYLE Sports-backed Irish equivalent at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

Cromwell, who saddled Vanillier to finish second in the 2023 edition of the Randox Grand National at Aintree, has been weighing up his spring options for half a dozen staying candidates, including Final Orders who provided 3lb claiming rider Conor Stone-Walsh with a first Cheltenham Festival success in this season's Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase.

The 10-year-old Final Orders will be officially 10lb well-in as he looks to follow in the footsteps of Tiger Roll, who twice followed Cheltenham success with victory in the Aintree marathon.

Final Orders is set to be joined on Merseyside on April 11 by stablemates Now Is The Hour and Perceval Legallois, the latter having been sent off 10/1 for the National last year before falling at the ninth fence.

“The plan is for Now Is The Hour and Final Orders both to go to Aintree, along with Perceval Legallois,” Cromwell said in his William Hill blog.

"We have a few entries across both the Irish and Aintree Grand Nationals, with some horses in both. I’d say our likely team for the Irish National now will be Stumptown, Yeah Man and The Lovely Man, if he gets in.

"He’s just on the border, but if he gets in then he’ll take his chance."

Final Orders is a 33/1 shot with Paddy Power and Sky Bet, with Now Is The Hour 25/1 and Perceval Legallois 33s.

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