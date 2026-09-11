Final Objective wins thrilling Flying Childers Stakes

Final Objective (9/4 favourite) came out on top in a blanket finish to the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster.
Any one of four could win it well inside the final furlong but James Doyle’s partner fought on tenaciously to overhaul Crownbreaker (16/1) and win by a neck.
Flann Sunna (3/1) was half-a-length away in third with Fast Track and In The Black, who was almost brought down in the final strides, a short-head and the same back in fourth and fifth.
The winning rider told ITV Racing: “I was very pleased with him and we thought dropping back in trip would suit him.
"He’s a horse who shows a bit of pace and we were happy with our decision to come here and he goes with a bit of give in the ground – although the ground is beautiful today.”
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Madden claims Legends glory
Tolstoy wrote another memorable chapter in the 17-year history of Doncaster’s Leger Legends by storming to victory in the 2026 renewal over the Town Moor straight mile.
20 years after he won the Grand National on Numbersixvalverde it was Niall ‘Slippers’ Madden who waited until the last strides to deliver the final, and as it turned out winning, challenge to deny fellow ex-jump rider Jimmy McCarthy on outsider Feel the Need by half-a-length as the pack caught the gamble, Caragio, owned, trained and ridden by Derby winning jockey Adam Kirby.
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Madden, who retired in 2021 is now Clerk of the Course at a number of Irish tracks. He told ITV “There’s still a great buzz and its great to be part of it. I still ride out when I can”.
Kirby’s fears that the mile might be just beyond Caragio’s stamina proved justified, but with his young family by his side he shrugged "its going to be a long journey home".
JJ Hamblett, better known for his musical exploits than his riding days got a great tune out of Berry Clever who ran on to finish fourth, while bunching hampered the chances of those in the pack, including Joe Fanning who was notably short of room on Wield two furlongs out.
The race will have raised a huge sum for the Injured Jockeys Fund.
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