Final fields declared for Champions Day at Ascot

Mostahdaf, Paddington and Kinross are among the big names declared for what promises to be an enthralling afternoon for Qipco Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday.
The John and Thady Gosden-trained Mostahdaf leads nine contenders for the Qipco Champion Stakes, in which the five-year-old will be bidding for a third consecutive Group One win having landed the Prince of Wales’s Stakes over the 10-furlong course and distance back in June before adding the Juddmonte International at York to his tally.
However, connections have expressed concerns about the likelihood of testing ground in Berkshire and he could yet bypass the race.
The Champion Stakes field also features last year’s winner winner Bay Bridge and third-placed My Prospero while French raider Horizon Dore is the favourite after winning each of his last four starts.
Frankie Dettori teams up with King Of Steel on what is set to be his final afternoon of European action before embarking on international engagements and an eventual move to America.
He now rides 2000 Guineas victor Chaldean for Andrew Balding in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes after Inspiral was taken out, in what promises to be another intriguing one-mile clash.
The Aidan O’Brien-trained Paddington beat him nearly four lengths in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and he seeks a fifth Group One win after his unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Mostahdaf at York.
Tahiyra adds further spice, with Dermot Weld’s filly having won the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Coronation and Matron Stakes on her last three starts.
Nashwa runs over a mile instead of tackling the Champion Stakes, with Big Rock and Facteur Cheval both leading contenders for the French.
The Dettori-ridden Kinross faces 14 in defence of his British Champions Sprint title, although Commonwealth and July Cup hero Shaquille is a notable absentee in the six-furlong contest.
The Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes has 14 contenders, with Free Wind another likely favourite for Dettori, who also rides Trawlerman in the opening Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup.
The two-mile affair is the only Group Two on the card but it has drawn a quality line-up with Trueshan bidding for a fourth win in the race for Alan King, although he will have to contend with last year’s Gold Cup winner Kyprios and Lonsdale Cup scorer Coltrane in a field of eight.
Excitement is building among connections ahead of Sense Of Duty’s crack at the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.
Trained by William Haggas, the daughter of Showcasing racked up four victories on the spin before a setback kept her out of action for over 450 days.
Having looked a sprinter to follow prior to her absence, there was plenty of anticipation ahead of her belated return at Newbury last month.
Although only third when racing over a somewhat inadequate five furlongs on that occasion, the Sense Of Duty team were pleased to get a tune-up into the four-year-old ahead of her Champions Day target where opposition includes defending champion Kinross and Julie Camacho’s dual Group One scorer Shaquille.
“It’s a massive day on Saturday and we’re all very excited,” said Richard Brown, racing manager for owner St Albans Bloodstock.
“Andrew (Stone of St Albans) has most of his family and extended family going and we’re hugely looking forward to it.
“I thought she ran very well at Newbury over the minimum distance which would not have been to her liking, but William was very keen to get a run into her with this being the big aim.
“It looks like it is going to be very soft ground which I don’t think will stop her, I think she will like it and we’re excited but we’re also realistic. It will be a big ask.”
Broome
Coltrane
Kyprios
Stratum
Sweet William
Trawlerman
Trueshan
Maxident
Art Power
Kinross
Rohaan
Run To Freedom
Saint Lawrence
Spycatcher
Mill Stream
Makarova
Sandrine
Sense Of Duty
Vadream
Believing
Magical Sunset
Ocean Quest
Swingalong
Above The Curve
Free Wind
One For Bobby
Poptronic
Stay Alert
Term Of Endearment
Time Lock
Bluestocking
Jackie Oh
Red Riding Hood
Rue Boissonade
Running Lion
Sea Of Roses
Sweet Memories
Angel Bleu
Checkandchallenge
Facteur Cheval
Big Rock
Chaldean
Epictetus
Hi Royal
Nashwa
Paddington
Rogue Millennium
Tahiyra
Bay Bridge
Dubai Honour
Mostahdaf
My Prospero
Point Lonsdale
Via Sistina
Horizon Dore
King Of Steel
Royal Rhyme
Migration
Raadobarg
Sonny Liston
Baradar
Al Mubhir
Awaal
Bopedro
Blue For You
Docklands
Helm Rock
Coeur d'Or
Rhoscolyn
Ropey Guest
Bennetot
The Gatekeeper
Dual Identity
Dancing Magic
Lattam
Vetiver
Eilean Dubh
Escobar (First reserve)
Maywake (Second reserve)
Graignes (Third reserve)
