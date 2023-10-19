Sporting Life
Paddington stamps his class on the Sussex Stakes
Paddington is back in action in the QEII

Final fields declared for Champions Day at Ascot

By Sporting Life
13:24 · THU October 19, 2023

We highlight the final declarations for QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday.

Mostahdaf, Paddington and Kinross are among the big names declared for what promises to be an enthralling afternoon for Qipco Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Mostahdaf leads nine contenders for the Qipco Champion Stakes, in which the five-year-old will be bidding for a third consecutive Group One win having landed the Prince of Wales’s Stakes over the 10-furlong course and distance back in June before adding the Juddmonte International at York to his tally.

However, connections have expressed concerns about the likelihood of testing ground in Berkshire and he could yet bypass the race.

The Champion Stakes field also features last year’s winner winner Bay Bridge and third-placed My Prospero while French raider Horizon Dore is the favourite after winning each of his last four starts.

Frankie Dettori teams up with King Of Steel on what is set to be his final afternoon of European action before embarking on international engagements and an eventual move to America.

He now rides 2000 Guineas victor Chaldean for Andrew Balding in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes after Inspiral was taken out, in what promises to be another intriguing one-mile clash.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Paddington beat him nearly four lengths in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and he seeks a fifth Group One win after his unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Mostahdaf at York.

Tahiyra adds further spice, with Dermot Weld’s filly having won the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Coronation and Matron Stakes on her last three starts.

Nashwa runs over a mile instead of tackling the Champion Stakes, with Big Rock and Facteur Cheval both leading contenders for the French.

The Dettori-ridden Kinross faces 14 in defence of his British Champions Sprint title, although Commonwealth and July Cup hero Shaquille is a notable absentee in the six-furlong contest.

The Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes has 14 contenders, with Free Wind another likely favourite for Dettori, who also rides Trawlerman in the opening Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup.

The two-mile affair is the only Group Two on the card but it has drawn a quality line-up with Trueshan bidding for a fourth win in the race for Alan King, although he will have to contend with last year’s Gold Cup winner Kyprios and Lonsdale Cup scorer Coltrane in a field of eight.

Sense primed for Champions Day duty

Sense Of Duty winning the Chipchase
Sense Of Duty winning the Chipchase

Excitement is building among connections ahead of Sense Of Duty’s crack at the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Trained by William Haggas, the daughter of Showcasing racked up four victories on the spin before a setback kept her out of action for over 450 days.

Having looked a sprinter to follow prior to her absence, there was plenty of anticipation ahead of her belated return at Newbury last month.

Although only third when racing over a somewhat inadequate five furlongs on that occasion, the Sense Of Duty team were pleased to get a tune-up into the four-year-old ahead of her Champions Day target where opposition includes defending champion Kinross and Julie Camacho’s dual Group One scorer Shaquille.

“It’s a massive day on Saturday and we’re all very excited,” said Richard Brown, racing manager for owner St Albans Bloodstock.

“Andrew (Stone of St Albans) has most of his family and extended family going and we’re hugely looking forward to it.

“I thought she ran very well at Newbury over the minimum distance which would not have been to her liking, but William was very keen to get a run into her with this being the big aim.

“It looks like it is going to be very soft ground which I don’t think will stop her, I think she will like it and we’re excited but we’re also realistic. It will be a big ask.”

13:15 Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup (Group 2)

Broome

Coltrane

Kyprios

Stratum

Sweet William

Trawlerman

Trueshan

Maxident

13:50 Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes (Group 1)

Art Power

Kinross

Rohaan

Run To Freedom

Saint Lawrence

Spycatcher

Mill Stream

Makarova

Sandrine

Sense Of Duty

Vadream

Believing

Magical Sunset

Ocean Quest

Swingalong

14:25 Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (Group 1)

Above The Curve

Free Wind

One For Bobby

Poptronic

Stay Alert

Term Of Endearment

Time Lock

Bluestocking

Jackie Oh

Red Riding Hood

Rue Boissonade

Running Lion

Sea Of Roses

Sweet Memories

15:05 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored By Qipco) (Group 1)

Angel Bleu

Checkandchallenge

Facteur Cheval

Big Rock

Chaldean

Epictetus

Hi Royal

Nashwa

Paddington

Rogue Millennium

Tahiyra

15:45 Qipco Champion Stakes (Group 1)

Bay Bridge

Dubai Honour

Mostahdaf

My Prospero

Point Lonsdale

Via Sistina

Horizon Dore

King Of Steel

Royal Rhyme

16:25 Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By Qipco)

Migration

Raadobarg

Sonny Liston

Baradar

Al Mubhir

Awaal

Bopedro

Blue For You

Docklands

Helm Rock

Coeur d'Or

Rhoscolyn

Ropey Guest

Bennetot

The Gatekeeper

Dual Identity

Dancing Magic

Lattam

Vetiver

Eilean Dubh

Escobar (First reserve)

Maywake (Second reserve)

Graignes (Third reserve)

