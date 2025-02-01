Final Demand won the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown

The imposing six-year-old took up the running approaching the last and finished off his race well to win by 12 lengths from Wingmen. Mozzies Sister was a five and a half lengths third.

The front two were still there entering the home turn but Jasmin De Vaux's challenge proved short-lived as Final Demand moved effortlessly into third and then second.

Settled on the inside behind leaders Wingmen and Mozzies Sister by Paul Townend, the order didn't change a great deal until the final 10 furlongs of the two mile six Grade One.

Despite a late drift, market confidence was high in the Limerick maiden hurdle winner and Final Demand didn't disappoint in adding a third career success to his tally having also won his only start in a point.

Mullins, who won all eight Grade Ones at last year's Dublin Racing Festival, said: "It's a bit like going to Cheltenham, this is our championship weekend and we've obviously a lot of the horses that are fancied, so just to get a winner is great but to get one like that, to me that was an awesome performance.

"I liked what he did from the last home. I thought he was a good horse and he was doing everything nice but he's such a big unit I don't like asking him too many questions at home, you're trying to keep those type of horses sound and in one piece. One of the press asked me when I thought he was a good horse and I only realised how good he was from the last hurdle home because he's never done that sort of work at home and we've never asked him that sort of question.

"You could be good and win that race by a length or two but to do what he did.....he was going quicker at the finish than he was at any stage during the race.

"We just keep things very simple with him and we don't ever let him do too much."

When asked whether he could go up or back in trip, Mullins replied: "He could do either."

Paddy Power cut Final Demand to 7/4 (from 5s) for the Turners Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, non-runner no bet, while Betfair Sportsbook make him 9/4 from 6/1 for the same contest and 7/2 from 8/1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.