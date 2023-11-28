Fighting Fifth Hurdle: Love Envoi will face Constitution Hill

Harry Fry has confirmed that Love Envoi will tackle Constitution Hill in the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on Saturday.

A winner of eight of her 11 races under rules, she has been a credit to her connections for the past two seasons. As a novice, Love Envoi won the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and last season she went out on her sword when taking on Honeysuckle in the David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle, finishing a gallant runner-up. While she faces a tall order on her return to action against the best hurdler in training, Fry feels it is the perfect place to get her started.

