Willie Mullins column: Fairyhouse Saturday team

FAIRYHOUSE SATURDAY EDEN FLIGHT – 1.15

EDEN FLIGHT has been disappointing, but he has one good run at Fairyhouse under his belt so we thought we’d go back there. He probably wants to go chasing, but he has an each-way chance on that one piece of course form. ELIMAY – 2.20

We’re bringing ELIMAY back from Cheltenham where she was very brave and second in one of the best races of the Festival in terms of excitement. On ratings we have Mount Ida to beat but I’d say she might want a longer trip, so if our mare has recovered from Cheltenham she has a real favourite’s chance. It’s a tough ask coming back from the Festival but everything will suit her. LADY BREFFNI, FIGHTER ALLEN, CAPODANNO – 3.30 We’ve three good representatives in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Handicap Hurdle Final.

I don’t think we’ve seen the best of FIGHTER ALLEN yet and I’d say he’s on a reasonable mark, I think he gets three miles all day and better ground will suit him too, so he has a very good chance.

CAPODANNO was a little disappointing down in Thurles the last day, I think we mightn’t have made enough use of him but more pace in a three-mile handicap should suit him. He’s an excellent jumper and better ground will suit him as well.

LADY BREFFNI comes into this with a chance. Even though she’s by Yeats I’m not convinced she is an out and out stayer, but she might be ground dependent and if she goes on this ground she has a nice light weight that she could well take advantage of. URADEL, FOVEROS, RUAILLE BUAILLE, HYBERY, ROBINNIA – 4.05 This is a nice prize to win with €80,000 up for grabs at Easter time and we have five of the 20 runners.

FOVEROS is coming into it on the back of a lay-off with Conor McNamara taking 3lb off. It’s a big task, he’s not a big horse and he has a lot of weight to carry.

URADEL is also running under a claimer with Aubrey McMahon taking a valuable 7lb off him. That leaves him in nicely here and though he was disappointing at Leopardstown the last day I’m hoping that he can put that behind him. He has every chance.

RUAILLE BUAILLE probably ran a lot better than her finishing position suggested at Leopardstown last time out. She got into a little bit of trouble that day and suggested she would’ve been able to do better with a clear run. Paul Townend has opted to ride her and the drying conditions will suit.

HYBERY is a horse that we’ve been waiting to run on better ground. He’s had lots of excuses, but he couldn’t handle the ground at Wexford and got hampered at Leopardstown. If he gets a clear run on better ground I wouldn’t put anyone off him. He’ll win a big race somewhere.

ROBINNIA has a featherweight here which I always like in big handicaps. Brian Hayes is riding very well at the moment so she’s another with a chance at big odds on her preferred drying ground. BROOKLYNN GLORY – 4.40

She’s a Fame And Glory filly out of an Alderbrook mare and her pedigree suggests she should improve on better ground. She wasn’t well enough to go to Cheltenham but I’m hoping giving her an extra fortnight in this valuable Listed event for mares will pay dividends. FAIRYHOUSE SUNDAY EL BARRA – 1.50

EL BARRA’s form puts him in this race with a chance. He was second to Fury Road in a point to point on good ground so I’d expect him to handle conditions. I’d be disappointed if he’s not in the mix at the business end of the race. M C MULDOON, ECHOES IN RAIN, GRAND BORNAND – 2.50 This is a very tough Grade 2 and our horses are going to have to improve to win it.

Paul has gone for ECHOES IN RAIN and she is only rated 132, but she might be unexposed - she beat the County Hurdle winner Belfast Banter eight lengths at Naas in February. She’s probably our best chance, she jumps well, has plenty of speed and the most room for improvement.

Patrick rides M C MULDOON who is a course and distance winner. He has a lot of improving to do to get involved but I do think a faster pace will be an advantage to him so he could get into a place.

Similarly GRAND BORNAND should be suited by the better ground but he’s probably more place material like M C Muldoon. ROYAL ILLUSION, HOOK UP, GAULOISE, GLENS OF ANTRIM – 3.20 The Grade 1 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle looks a fascinating race on paper with horses that went to Cheltenham versus horses that stayed at home.

I was a little disappointed with how ours ran in the mares’ novices’ at Cheltenham, but I’ve pulled three of them out again to take their chance here over a trip that might suit them. It might be a bit tough for HOOK UP, but she has Fairyhouse form. I was disappointed with both GLENS OF ANTRIM and GAULOISE last time and I’m hoping they will both run better than they did at Cheltenham.

ROYAL ILLUSION is probably the most unexposed, she has some good Flat form and did it well at Leopardstown. Being by King’s Theatre the ground should be fine for her. EGALITY MANS, POWER OF PAUSE, FRERE TUCK, RAMBRANLT’JAC – 3.50

We’ve got four in the Grade 2 Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle and Paul has elected to stay with EGALITY MANS which I’d say is a tip in itself. I’m just wondering whether he needs softer ground to be seen at his best.

FRERE TUCK is a big chasing type who has every chance over this trip.

I do think POWER OF PAUSE will improve for a change of ground, he is a horse who has more to come.

RAMBRANLT’JAC has only had one run and he might find it tough against rivals with more experience. HARRIE, YUKON LIL, ANDALUSA – 4.25 Fairyhouse

YUKON LIL only ran last week over hurdles but she came out of the race well and she’ll love the ground in the Boylesports Novice Handicap Chase. She jumps fences well on good ground and Paul takes the ride on her. She has a good chance.

HARRIE was a little disappointing at Naas last time where he ran too free over two and a half miles. Dropping back in trip should help him.

ANDALUSA looks like a good ground mare, so that puts her in here with a small each-way chance. ASTERION FORLONGE, JANIDIL, FRANCO DE PORT – 5.00

Paul sticks with ASTERION FORLONGE in the Grade 1 Underwriting Exchange Gold Cup Novice Chase after running well at Cheltenham and if he can reproduce that form he’ll go very close here. Going right-handed on better ground should suit him.

We’re going an extra half mile here with FRANCO DE PORT, I felt he just got taken off his feet a little in the Sporting Life Arkle – a fast pace at this trip should suit him.

As for JANIDIL he might have his work cut out. The trip and ground will suit him and he likes the track, but he could just be up against it in this company. DARK RAVEN – 5.30

DARK RAVEN comes here with great form out of Leopardstown where he was very impressive on March 7. That was on yielding ground so I think he’ll like the conditions and I’d imagine he goes there with a favourite’s chance. CORK SUNDAY THE WEST AWAITS – 2.00

THE WEST AWAITS looks to have a real good chance in the O’Flynn Motors Mallow Mares Maiden Hurdle. She’ll like the ground and the trip, so I’d expect her to improve on her Punchestown form. It looks a good opportunity for her. BAPAUME – 2.30