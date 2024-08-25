Fierceness camp ready for Classic City Of Troy showdown

Johnny Velazquez sent his mount into the lead turning for home, sweeping past Belmont Stakes winner Dornoch and quickly opening up a three-length gap.

Kentucky Oaks heroine Thorpedo Anna stayed on strongly to mount a late challenge but finished a head down at the line, with the Coolmore-owned Sierra Leone back in third.

Mike Repole, owner-breeder of Fierceness, told www.bloodhorse.com: “This is the best three-year-old in the country right now. I don’t think anyone can deny it. He’s pretty special and he’s going to be pretty tough in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.”

The careers of Fierceness and City Of Troy have charted similar paths.

Both were champion two-year-olds, with the former powering to a wide-margin win in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita after Aidan O’Brien’s charge dominated the Dewhurst at Newmarket.

Each suffered a major blip early on in their three-year-old campaigns, with City Of Troy flopping in the 2000 Guineas and Fierceness trailing home only 15th in the Kentucky Derby after starting as favourite.