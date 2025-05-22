Menu icon
Field Of Gold odds-on for Curragh redemption in Irish 2,000 Guineas

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu May 22, 2025 · 2h ago

The field for Saturday's Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas has been finalised and Field Of Gold is odds-on favourite after nine colts stood their ground.

The grey Field Of Gold was a fast-finishing second to Ruling Court in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, when partnered by Kieran Shoemark who has since been relieved of his duties as number one rider at John and Thady Gosden's Clarehaven stables.

Colin Keane picks up the ride on the Juddmonte first-string this weekend, with Oisin Murphy reunited with the Harry Cahrlton-trained Cosmic Year, an unbeaten son of Kingman who is tackling a mile for the first time in his career in this weekend's Classic.

Paddy Power have Cosmic Year their 11/2 joint second-favourite behind 4/5 favourite Field Of Gold and the other horse priced at 11/2 is the Aidan O'Brien-trained Officer who, like Cosmic Year, has only raced three times in his life. The Dubawi colt was last seen winning a Listed event over the same course and distance as Saturday's big race on May 5.

Officer is the mount of Ryan Moore, who rode Cosmic Year to win Newmarket's King Charles II Stakes over seven furlongs, and he is joined in the race by fellow Ballydoyle representative Expanded, who was only ninth in the 2000 Guineas on his seasonal reappearance and will be ridden by Wayne Lordan.

Hotazhell and Scorthy Champ are the two previous Group 1 winners in the line-up and represent Jessica Harrington and Joseph O'Brien respectively, while Donnacha O'Brien runs Comanche Brave, who was second to subsequent French Guineas hero Henri Matisse in the Group 3 'Red Rocks' Stakes at Leopardstown in March.

As well as the top two in the market, further British interest is provided by Brian Meehan's Rashabar, winner of the 2024 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, and Andrew Balding's Windlord, another Juddmonte representative who is fitted with first-time cheekpieces after his comeback second in the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown Park.

Paddy Power: 4/5 Field Of Gold, 11/2 Cosmic Year, Officer, 9/1 Hotazhell, 14/1 Expanded, 20 Rashabar, Scorthy Champ, 33 Windlord, 50 Comanche Brave.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

