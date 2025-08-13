Field Of Gold back on track after lameness but no rush according to John Gosden

The Juddmonte-owned grey, trained by John and Thady Gosden, was said to be suffering with pain in a joint after coming home fourth of seven behind shock winner Qirat in the Goodwood Group 1.

That odds-on disappointment came on the back of top-class victories in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh and the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, where he was hailed in some quarters as potentially the best miler we've seen since Frankel.

Speaking on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Gosden senior said: "The good news is that he's come sound. There was considerable filling there and that in itself is pretty well diminished now and so we're gingerly finding our way forward again, we just started a bit of trotting and we may possibly be able to do an easy canter next week.

"But we're just one step at a time, it was certainly a significant enough injury. It's looking like it was a bad wrench of the joint.

"He was lame the next morning but fortunately two sets of X-rays and an ultrasound scan have come back clean so that's good news and we put it back to somewhere in the race, him wrenching it - the hind joint - and it was noticeable that he didn't quite level off, he was slightly lugging right in the end which means he was probably shifting the weight off it.

"We will see what we have in store for him in the future but we won't be rushing back to any races right now."