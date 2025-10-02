Field Of Gold all set for Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on British Champions Day

The grey son of Kingman appeared to have the world at his feet when backing up his stunning Irish 2,000 Guineas success with another runaway win in the St James's Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting in June but he was only fourth in the Sussex Stakes and subsequently found to be lame.

Trainers John and Thady Gosden have been working him back to full fitness with a view to the long-term Champions Day target on October 18, with a trip to the Breeders' Cup not out of the question either shortly after if all goes back back at Ascot.

Juddmonte's Racing Manager Barry Mahon is hoping the heavy rain stays away over the next couple of weeks for Field Of Gold to be seen at his best. He said on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "Field Of Gold is great, he worked in the week and worked very well.

"His progress is very good and he's on track for Ascot. We just have to hope that the rain Gods don't kick in and we can get some sort of decent ground for him. But he's in great form and we're looking forward to seeing him."

As for the prospect of a crack at Del Mar in early-November, Mahon added: "There'll be no decision on any of that until after Ascot. Obviously, it (Breeders' Cup Mile) is a race that he can run in. Whether the owners would like to do that or not, I'm not sure. I'd have thought it'll have a lot to do with what the owners want to do (in the future), whether to retire him or stay in training. So all of that will have to be factored in and known before making a decision.

"We haven't had that discussion and won't until after Ascot so until we know what they'd like to do, the option is definitely there to keep him in training if they want."