Field Of Gold all class in Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh

Field Of Gold atoned for his defeat at Newmarket by roaring to victory in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

John & Thady Gosden's grey son of Kingman was sent off the even-money favourite to land his Classic and backers didn't have a moments worry this time around. Colin Keane took over in the saddle following the high-profile demotion of Kieran Shoemark and this will be one of his easier Group 1 winners as he came through smoothly from the rear. Owner-mate Windlord took them along with Rashabar keeping him company on the speed, with Field Of Gold held up out the back from his wide draw in stall nine. As the race began to develop Field Of Gold eased his way to the front easily and he kicked away for a glorious three-and-three quarter length win. Another Juddmonte-owned horse Cosmic Year stayed on well for second, with Jessie Harrington's Hotazhell third.