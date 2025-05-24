Field Of Gold all class in Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh

Field Of Gold atoned for his defeat at Newmarket by roaring to victory in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.
John & Thady Gosden's grey son of Kingman was sent off the even-money favourite to land his Classic and backers didn't have a moments worry this time around.
Colin Keane took over in the saddle following the high-profile demotion of Kieran Shoemark and this will be one of his easier Group 1 winners as he came through smoothly from the rear.
Owner-mate Windlord took them along with Rashabar keeping him company on the speed, with Field Of Gold held up out the back from his wide draw in stall nine.
As the race began to develop Field Of Gold eased his way to the front easily and he kicked away for a glorious three-and-three quarter length win.
Another Juddmonte-owned horse Cosmic Year stayed on well for second, with Jessie Harrington's Hotazhell third.
Field Of Gold's runner-up finish in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket meant Gosden has still never won the first Classic of the season, but this was his second Irish 2,000 after Kingman in 2014.
John Gosden said: "It's a sense of relief more than anything. Like his father it didn't go quite right at Newmarket but it went right today.
"He's quickened up well and shown a lot of class. The second horse is a very good horse, the third horse is a Group One winner, so I think the form is incredibly solid.
"Drawn on the wing is often tricky, you can be a little keen, so I very much wanted him to just switch off.
"Colin said cantering down he was relaxed and there were no instructions, I just said ride him as you find him."
Asked whether Colin Keane will keep the ride in England, Gosden went on:
"It's not my decision but I wouldn't see any reason to change it, I'll talk to Barry [Mahon] who manages with Juddmonte and take it from there.
"The owner is keen to go up to 10 furlongs but I said hang on, maybe one more race at a mile. All being well that is the plan (the St James's Palace Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot)."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.