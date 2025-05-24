Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Field Of Gold wins the Irish 2,000 Guineas
Field Of Gold wins the Irish 2,000 Guineas

Field Of Gold all class in Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat May 24, 2025 · 1h ago

Field Of Gold atoned for his defeat at Newmarket by roaring to victory in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

John & Thady Gosden's grey son of Kingman was sent off the even-money favourite to land his Classic and backers didn't have a moments worry this time around.

Colin Keane took over in the saddle following the high-profile demotion of Kieran Shoemark and this will be one of his easier Group 1 winners as he came through smoothly from the rear.

Owner-mate Windlord took them along with Rashabar keeping him company on the speed, with Field Of Gold held up out the back from his wide draw in stall nine.

As the race began to develop Field Of Gold eased his way to the front easily and he kicked away for a glorious three-and-three quarter length win.

Another Juddmonte-owned horse Cosmic Year stayed on well for second, with Jessie Harrington's Hotazhell third.

Field Of Gold's runner-up finish in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket meant Gosden has still never won the first Classic of the season, but this was his second Irish 2,000 after Kingman in 2014.

John Gosden said: "It's a sense of relief more than anything. Like his father it didn't go quite right at Newmarket but it went right today.

"He's quickened up well and shown a lot of class. The second horse is a very good horse, the third horse is a Group One winner, so I think the form is incredibly solid.

"Drawn on the wing is often tricky, you can be a little keen, so I very much wanted him to just switch off.

"Colin said cantering down he was relaxed and there were no instructions, I just said ride him as you find him."

Asked whether Colin Keane will keep the ride in England, Gosden went on:

"It's not my decision but I wouldn't see any reason to change it, I'll talk to Barry [Mahon] who manages with Juddmonte and take it from there.

"The owner is keen to go up to 10 furlongs but I said hang on, maybe one more race at a mile. All being well that is the plan (the St James's Palace Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot)."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING