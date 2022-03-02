Runner-up to Monkfish at last season’s Cheltenham Festival, the eight-year-old made a successful return at Carlisle in October before being narrowly denied by Cloudy Glen in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury.

He again had to make do with the runner-up spot back from a break at Ascot last month and still holds an entry in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup in a fortnight’s time.

But Tizzard – assistant to his father Colin and set to take over the licence at the end of the season – is keen to head straight to the world’s most famous steeplechase in April.

He said: “I don’t think we’re going to run him at Cheltenham, unless he wows us next week.

“The plan is to take him to the Grand National off 155. I was a bit disappointed at Ascot, but he probably ran a blinder.

“He didn’t travel and jump like he can. I didn’t enjoy watching it, but he still got there to win his race at the last and he could be a proper National horse.

“He was arguably unlucky not to win the Ladbrokes Trophy and arguably unlucky not to win at Ascot the other day, so we’ve saved him for the spring and he’ll go to the National with a chance.”