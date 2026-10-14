Ffos Las review, reaction and free video replays: Sinnatra too classy on chasing debut

A round-up of the pick of the action from Ffos Las on Wednesday including a taking victory for the Dan Skelton-trained Sinnatra.

Sinnatra stars in Skelton double The Dan Skelton-trained Sinnatra (9/4) made a smooth seasonal and chasing debut in the JCP Solicitors Novices' Limited Handicap Chase over two miles at Ffos Las. The six-year-old came into the new campaign following a productive year last term which ended with a fine second to Storming George in a Grade 1 novice hurdle at Aintree's Grand National Festival. He was conceding more than a stone in weight all round on his first outing for 187 days but proved far too classy for his four rivals, cruising to the lead in the hands of Harry Skelton before easing home by seven and a half lengths from 2/1 favourite Pourquoi Pas Papa who just ended out front-running Desertmore News (7/2) for second. Dan Skelton said on Sky Sports Racing: "I was blown away by it. "I still think he'll improve a lot for the run, I know it feels like I was over-egging that beforehand but I do really feel like that he was a good bit short. "I don't know, maybe circumstances and the ground and fences and everything else just suit him so well." Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut Sinnatra to 25/1 from 50s for the Arkle at Cheltenham in March. "There's a long way to go before all the big stuff," said the trainer. "But it's a lovely start. He's a very powerful horse. After New Year last year we ran him quite a lot and he frustrated us just a little bit because he wasn't really concentrating on what he was doing. OK, he's a big horse and hurdles were in his way a little bit, but at the same time - mentally - he was easily distracted, so we ran him quite a lot. I think that was probably the making of him." As for future targets, he added: "I'll probably find him another standard [novice chase] then look at the Henry VIII [at Sandown Park]. The owners are very lucky and have got Kabral Du Mathan running tomorrow as well. So I'd imagine we'll try and keep them apart."

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Harry Skelton said: "I enjoyed it. He jumped very well. I'll be honest, he's a little way off probably where we thought he would be with his fitness, and it was only when we saw the entries and it looked like it could get quite soft, we put him in. "Hopefully he'll improve. He loved the ground and he was in first gear really. "Over hurdles he could take a bit of a chance but over a fence has probably just helped him. There was a bit of pace so we took our time and let him get into the race as long as his fitness held out. To be honest, he's a class above them and he never really got to have a good blow. "It was an ideal chasing debut." Salute the Captain The Skeltons completed a double on the card as Captain Teague made a fine start for his new yard, beating long-time leader and former stablemate Tutti Quanti. Captain Teague's owner Johnny de la Hey moved all of his horses away from Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat yard in a high-profile split and the former Grade 1 winner appears rejuvenated by the recent change of scenery. The 7/2 chance, who had lost his way after winning the 2023 Challow Novices' Hurdle, gradually reeled in the free-going Tutti Quanti, another former Challow winner who held a near 15-length lead at one stage in the back straight. Captain Teague was more patiently ridden by Harry Skelton and picked Tutti Quanti up approaching the last fence before going on to score by a length and a half.

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"I'm very surprised at that. I obviously don't know much about him," Skelton told Sky Sports Racing. "Looking at his form, it could be that his best form is on slightly better ground maybe other than the day he won the Challow when it was pretty soft. But I didn't really know a lot, I thought he'd run acceptably but I think probably the dynamic of the race has favoured us. "The second at two miles... that's probably his A-game and two and a half stretches him. Our horse proably stay that bit further but it was a good race, the front two are talented animals. "I am learning a little bit about him, I just used a bit of back-form to suggest he ran in this race. I've inherited him, I don't deserve a lot of credit for it. But I think going forward, what I learned today is that perhaps he'll go three miles and this ground isn't a problem." The winning rider said: "He's got some classy back-form. Sam's horse [Tutti Quanti] was probably fresh enough on the front end, we've probably picked up the pieces in the end. "I felt I was just lobbing away and he was in a good rhythm jumping and I couldn't go much quicker. I just wanted to wait into the straight before pressing any buttons. "He jumped nicely, very efficient, he's done it nicely."

Rest of the action... Torneo, trained by Jamie Snowden and ridden by Gavin Sheehan, won the Faucets Handicap Chase, picking up where he left off having not been seen in public since scoring readily at Chepstow in April. The 4/1 shot got away with a mistake at the final fence to beat Southoftheborder by a couple of lengths, with 11/4 favourite Crebilly third. Fourth was the front-running Saint Segal, while the fragile but class top weight Il Est Francais stayed on to finish fifth on debut for the Skeltons.

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The opening Ethical Packaging Novices' Handicap Chase went to the Neil Mulholland-trained Tell The Tale on chasing debut. The 3/1 favourite was to the fore from the outset under Connor O'Farrell and was kept up to his work down the home straight to score by four and three-quarter lengths from Bells Of Ufford (14/1), with 18/1 shot Miss Pearl back in third.

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O'Farrell said on Sky Sports Racing: "Mentally he's still a bit of an immature horse but his point-to-point form was there, so he'd jumped fences before. "I just felt it was easier for me to go forward, let him use his stride and get into a good rhythm than to over-complicate it and follow horses. "He's jumped fantastic, kept going well. He's still probably got to grow up a little bit, I felt the whole way down the straight he was looking up to the stands and taking everything. "But he's a nice horse, he's done it well and fingers crossed he can keep improving. It's soft [ground]."

Sean Bowen and Rebecca Curtis combined to great effect as The Boola Boss (5/1) landed the RWK Goodman Veterans' Handicap Chase. The 10-year-old was kept to the inside towards the back but crept into it on the second circuit before arriving before the second-last to lay it down to eventual runner-up Hold Your Fort (12/1). He was a couple of lengths clear by the last and stayed on to score by three, with another half a length back to returning veteran - now in the care of winning trainer Curtis - in third at 11/1.