Nicky Henderson feels the big three in the Golwg Gwendraeth Beginners' Chase at Ffos Las on Wednesday could be destined to meet again in the near future.

His Sky Bet Supreme winner Old Park Star makes his chasing debut at the Welsh track on Wednesday alongside Sober Glory, who chased him home at Cheltenham, and Baron Noir who ran a big race in fourth. With the Grade One Betfair Henry VIII Novices’ Chase around the corner, the Seven Barrows trainer feels the timing works for all three. “I suspect that’s why we’re all there. You have to get ready for a Henry VIII somehow. Well done on them for putting it on. I did ask for it last week as I could see what was going to happen,” he said at Newbury on Tuesday morning.

“I was originally heading for Exeter, the Lulamba route from last year that worked well, but Exeter was going to be off. I didn’t really want to go to Cheltenham first time, they put the Ffos Las race in, but we went and had a look at Cheltenham and didn’t like it so we’re all off to Ffos Las. “It was going to be competitive at Cheltenham wasn’t it with Kabral Du Mathan in there? We’ve got to get a run under their belts somewhere and something is going to get beaten, that’s for sure. But then we’ll all probably meet again in just under three weeks’ time “He’s very ready for a run but I wouldn’t want it to be a Henry VIII this week. That’s why we’re doing it.” Henderson has been pleased with his charge’s schooling although he always felt he’d be suited to fences. “Old Park Star’s technique over hurdles suggested he was a chaser. He jumped hurdles, he didn’t hurdle hurdles. He’s just a very good jumper. Sometimes those very good ones who are heading for two-mile hurdles, the Constitution Hills, Binoculars, See You Thens, they were so quick, so was Istrabraq, they were real hurdlers. Whereas Old Park Star was always a jumper,” he added.