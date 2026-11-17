Nicky Henderson feels the big three in the Golwg Gwendraeth Beginners' Chase at Ffos Las on Wednesday could be destined to meet again in the near future.
His Sky Bet Supreme winner Old Park Star makes his chasing debut at the Welsh track on Wednesday alongside Sober Glory, who chased him home at Cheltenham, and Baron Noir who ran a big race in fourth.
With the Grade One Betfair Henry VIII Novices’ Chase around the corner, the Seven Barrows trainer feels the timing works for all three.
“I suspect that’s why we’re all there. You have to get ready for a Henry VIII somehow. Well done on them for putting it on. I did ask for it last week as I could see what was going to happen,” he said at Newbury on Tuesday morning.
“I was originally heading for Exeter, the Lulamba route from last year that worked well, but Exeter was going to be off. I didn’t really want to go to Cheltenham first time, they put the Ffos Las race in, but we went and had a look at Cheltenham and didn’t like it so we’re all off to Ffos Las.
“It was going to be competitive at Cheltenham wasn’t it with Kabral Du Mathan in there? We’ve got to get a run under their belts somewhere and something is going to get beaten, that’s for sure. But then we’ll all probably meet again in just under three weeks’ time
“He’s very ready for a run but I wouldn’t want it to be a Henry VIII this week. That’s why we’re doing it.”
Henderson has been pleased with his charge’s schooling although he always felt he’d be suited to fences.
“Old Park Star’s technique over hurdles suggested he was a chaser. He jumped hurdles, he didn’t hurdle hurdles. He’s just a very good jumper. Sometimes those very good ones who are heading for two-mile hurdles, the Constitution Hills, Binoculars, See You Thens, they were so quick, so was Istrabraq, they were real hurdlers. Whereas Old Park Star was always a jumper,” he added.
Nico de Boinville, who will ride Old Park Star again on Wednesday, is looking forward to getting back on the six-year-old.
“It’s going to be a great race, it’s like an Arkle in itself. Let’s see what they can do but it’s great to get the covers off them,” he said.
“Ffos Las is a very fair track, the fences probably wouldn’t be overly-big but it’s a great starting point just to get them going.”
Baron Noir is owned by the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate and the former top-class jockey is confident of a bold bid from the Alan King-trained six-year-old.
He told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "It looks a pretty hot race but I suppose it's the way the weather has been, with the ground being so quick at some tracks. With the way it's panned out, we've all ended up in the same race and it looks like it's going to make a cracker.
"He's a very good jumper of a fence, I think he's always looked more like a chaser than a hurdler so for that reason I'm hoping we can get a bit closer. But I've a lot of respect for the two other horses, Old Park Star is an exceptionally good-looking horse, Sober Glory is no slouch either.
"If we can get closet to both of them, I'd say I'd be very happy with that. I think he's a horse that will go out in trip in time, I think he stays well. But he's a very good jumper and it's a new discipline so hopefully we can get a bit closer.
"I think he's the best horse we (ownership group) have had, I do. I think he has the potential to keep improving, he's a massive big horse. He's a very sensible horse now, he was a little bit keen but I think he's learned to race. He'll be easy to ride now I'd say."
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