Ffos Las clear for Old Park Star as Skelton heads to Carlisle

Henderson has been struggling to find a suitable opening for Old Park Star - a taking winner of the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle - as the drought continues to make life difficult for racecourses and trainers.

Old Park Star had been declared to run at Cheltenham on Saturday but was one of almost 30 ground related non-runners as an overnight frost exacerbated an already tricky position. Henderson had flagged up the Ffos Las Beginners Chase on Wednesday prior to the weekend and the picture for that race is a little clearer following declarations on Sunday.

Dan Skelton had entered A Pai De Nom, Bossman Jack and Tormund Giantsbane at Ffos Las but all three had the option of heading to Carlisle on Tuesday for the Vesta Wealth Galloping Gains 'Chasing Excellence' Novices' Chase and that is where they are all due to line up.

Swindon Village was also doubly entered and is another travelling to Cumbria.

That leaves a possible seven rivals for Old Park Star and they include two of the next three horses to follow him over the line at the Cheltenham Festival in Supreme second Sober Glory and fourth home Baron Noir.

The race could also see Aintree Grade 1 winner Julius Des Pictons make an eagerly awaited return to action after a long lay-off.

Ffos Las has already benefitted from the dry weather elsewhere having staged an excellent chase card in October with Chepstow confining their two day meeting to hurdle races and the Carmathenshire venue could enjoy another day in the limelight if the headliners turn up.