Festival Focus podcast debate | How solid is Jonbon at the Cheltenham Festival?

In this week's Festival Focus podcast the team discuss the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase and the key question is 'how solid is Jonbon?'

Nicky Henderson's horse has looked better than ever this season and is odds-on favourite across the board to land the day two feature. But do any of our team want to take him on?

Martin Dixon "I think he's very solid to be honest. One thing that sets him apart from most top-class horses through his career is the consistency that he's shown. I think if you're going to knock him in any way, it's more sort of how good is he, what's his level of ability and are there some horses that if they produced their very best form would they be able to put it up to him? "But he is consistently showing top-class form, isn't he? And his record speaks for itself in terms of only being beaten a couple of times through his career over fences. He's won multiple Grade Ones. He's beaten most of the key players for this year's Champion Chase. "It wasn't his fault last year that he didn't get an opportunity to run at the Cheltenham Festival and I think you look at some of his defeats and they've been narrow defeats or he's been beaten by genuine superstar horses like Constitution Hill in the Sky Bet Supreme, particularly, who have been right on their A-game. "So look, this is a horse that turns up and delivers and he's not ground dependent. He stays the trip really well. He's obviously got top class two and a half mile form as well, so he's not dependent on a particular set of circumstances with going, he's tactically versatile. He's happy jumping off and making his own running or taking a lead in behind them. "I don't really know how we can crab him to be honest and if anything this season he's probably been better than ever."

David Massey "Martin made a very good point there that I was going to make about ground. We were talking about the Gold Cup a couple of weeks ago and how you know how ante-post wise you couldn't back something like Banbridge until you know what the ground was going to be on the date. "That doesn't apply with Jonbon, he's entirely versatile on any ground you pretty much put in front of him. "Martin's talked about him from a form perspective. I'll talk of him now from a paddock perspective because I've seen him every time this season and every time he impresses. And what impresses now with Jonbon is how he's grown up this season. We knew Jonbon as a novice, a very edgy sort, often got a bit keen, often got a bit warm, often had to have that sort of grab hold and make sure he didn't go over the top. "This year he's been a different horse. He's been a different horse. At Sandown in particular, before the Tingle Creek, he barely turned a hair. Really calm, both pre-parade and parade ring. Actually, to be fair, he missed the pre-parade ring that day, came straight down to the parade ring and I expected him to be on his toes again. He was absolutely like a lamb. He's all grown up. And that's going to make him extremely hard to beat for me."

Matt Brocklebank "Well, just on Dave's point there, I have seen him up close and personal on Monday and I'm amazed to hear that he was not quite as edgy because at home he's absolutely mad. He's still a savage apparently. "I've never seen a bigger turnout for a Nicky Henderson stable tour and it was really good to see him in good spirits and the two mega horses in really good form. There was a little moment at the very beginning where a few people were kind of just snooping into the little stable bit there which Constitution Hill and Jonbon share. Nicky was pointing out the new roof and all this and he hadn't realised a couple of the press were in there and he was like, 'get them out, get them out! He'll bite your arm off!' "He didn't want anyone going close to Jonbon. Constitution Hill, you know, he said he's going to sell rides on him for a tenner when he's retired, he could just do absolutely anything they want with him. But Jonbon's still at home very, very on it. "But I like that. I like that sign. And to the original question, you don't get much more solid than Jonbon. Timeform state he 'is a credit to connections and a wonderfully consistent performer'. And I do think that sums him up. Can you get more solid than 14 chase starts, 12 wins? "He was obviously in those early days known as Douvan's little brother, wasn't he? And everyone was really keen to knock him. But Douvan won eight Grade Ones and 15 races under Rules. Jonbon now has nine Grade Ones, 17 races under Rules, a Timeform rating of 177. You look at the opposition in this year's Queen Mother Champion Chase and you'd have to say that a lot of them are much less solid than Jonbon."

Ben Linfoot "Yes, I suspected this might be the case. I've got a few things up my sleeve. First of all, I might be playing devil's advocate a little here, so just bear with me. But his Cheltenham record, he's been beaten at 1/4, he's been beaten at two Cheltenham Festivals and he didn't turn up for the last Cheltenham Festival. "So that's just on my mind a little when we're playing odds-on here in the Champion Chase. "And then his last two victories, probably the best two performances of his career, but again, they've come away from Cheltenham. So just when you're looking at the odds and you're looking at the potential opposition, we could chuck Il Est Francais in there. There's going to be something from Willie Mullins'. There's going to be more challengers from Ireland. Odds-on? Come on guys, we can get him beat, can't we?" Matt Brocklebank "I'll offer one very quick counter, on his defeats. Obviously we probably do need to talk about that race where in the build up he'd been a bit scratchy. He went to Warwick and ran in the Kingmaker. He'd been a bit scratchy there and was beaten fair and square in the Arkle, possibly not showing his true form. "So that's worth talking about. the other one was obviously Constitution Hill. He's run a fair race there and beaten by an absolute machine at the peak of his powers. "You look at horses that get beaten in the Supreme, like Sprinter, Sacre and Cue Cardan, it's certainly not the be all and the end all."

Jonbon and Energumene duel at Ascot