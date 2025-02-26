Festival Focus podcast big question | Are you for or against Teahupoo at evens?

In this week's Festival Focus podcast the team discuss the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle and the key question is 'are you for or against Teahupoo at evens?'

Gordon Elliott's horse was a convincing winner of the race last season, justifying odds of 5/4, and his whole season has revolved around repeating the feat. Given he goes so well fresh he has been seen just the once this campaign - when beaten by Lossiemouth in the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse on December 1 - and with the division struggling to throw up a creditable rival, he's going to go off a short-priced favourite once again. But at even-money, are our panel buying into a repeat success?

David Massey He's one of those I don't particularly want to back him at evens but neither do I want to want to get him laid at evens to be perfectly honest. I think fair play to them for doing what they've done. After Fairyhouse they have gone and said 'right that's it you won't see him again until March' which is quite the right thing to do with him. He's best fresh and everybody moans that we never see these horses blah blah blah but if you've got a horse and you've got one shot at Grade One glory with him, you want everything spot on. There's too many as the season goes on saying 'I'm going to do this, I'm going to do that' and then they change their plans. And by the time they get to Cheltenham, the horse is goosed and it's not good enough. So I think fair play to them for putting him away after Fairyhouse. If you're having an each-way bet in the race, you're best off waiting to see who's there on the day. And it's going to be a case of who fancies it for the places. A lot of these been around the block. I even took a look at Buddy One last night and I thought maybe he'll turn up, fourth in the race last year, back over hurdles. Another one to consider each-way is Gowel Road for Nigel Twiston-Davies. He is absolutely rock solid and he will run his race. That race won't be good enough to win it, but it might well be good enough to get him into the three or the four. You'll get an extra place on the day probably because greedy bookmakers will want your money as they always do.

Martin Dixon I'll be against him at the price. It was obviously a good performance last season, he won it comfortably in the end but I do have some reservations as to how strong the race was last year. It might not be significantly stronger race this time around but we've only seen him once this season. You could make excuses for him getting beaten in a messy race by Lossiemouth, and it was by no means a poor effort from him over two and a half miles, but I just think he's short enough really for a horse that I don't think is one of the superstars of the week. For all that he won the race readily last season I don't think his level of form all around isn't so much higher than some of the others in the race and I do think it could be a different type of race this year. We've got 30 entries for it at the moment and plenty will be willing to have a crack at it. It could be a big field. It could be a much more strongly-run race than what we got last year when they actually went quite steady. And I think that did suit to Teahupoo because for a three miler he has got a bit of pace. He's very effective at two and a half, particularly on very soft ground. He is a better horse, I think, when the ground's very soft. We don't know that we're going to get those conditions at this moment in time. So things could be quite different to what they were 12 months ago and that's what I'm trying to get at. It might be drier ground conditions. It might be a bigger field and a higher tempo race, which would be a very different test to what it was when he won it last year.

The Wallpark looks a Stayers' player