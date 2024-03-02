Ferny Hollow suffers new injury setback

Ferny Hollow has met with a new injury setback and is once again on the sidelines.
Trained by Willie Mullins and winner of the Champion Bumper back in 2020, the hugely-talented nine-year-old returned from a 791-day absence to take the Newlands Chase at Naas last month, on just his fourth start since that Cheltenham Festival victory.
Speaking at Navan on Saturday, Mullins said: “He picked up another injury and he’s going to miss Aintree and Punchestown, I think.
“You might see him in the Galway Plate or something, I’ll have to find somewhere to run him. I think he’s going to be out for six to eight weeks. It’s a completely new injury. He’s just one of those individuals that gives his all and hurts himself when he does.
“It’s unfortunate but I think we’ll have him back for the summer, we could maybe head to France with him or something like that.”
