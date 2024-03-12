Sporting Life
Trainer Fergal O'Brien
Trainer Fergal O'Brien

Fergal O’Brien team hit hard by death of Highland Hunter

By Nick Robson
19:41 · TUE March 12, 2024

Fergal O’Brien said the only comfort he could take from Highland Hunter’s sad death at Cheltenham on Tuesday was that he was now with Keagan Kirkby.

Kirkby had looked after Highland Hunter during his time spent with champion trainer Paul Nicholls and become very attached to the grey chaser.

Kirkby, 25, tragically died in a point-to-point fall in February and Highland Hunter led his funeral procession through the village of Ditcheat last week.

Highland Hunter, who had recently won a valuable prize at Newbury, bowled along at the head of affairs in the Ultima Chase on the opening day of the Festival, putting in some extravagant leaps under Paddy Brennan.

He weakened quickly after jumping the third-last, however, and the 11-year-old was unable to be saved despite the swift attention of racecourse veterinary staff.

“It’s obviously a tremendously sad day for the yard, especially for Scott (Sainsbury) and Sophie (Kelly) who looked after Highland Hunter,” said O’Brien, who trains locally to the Prestbury Park track.

“I suppose the only comfort we can take is that he is with Keagan now. It’s a very sad day.”

Martin Brassil’s Ose Partir also died due to injuries sustained in a fall in the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle.

A spokesperson for the course said: “Highland Hunter was immediately attended by expert veterinary professionals in the concluding stages of our third race but sadly passed away.

“In the sixth race, Ose Partir sustained an injury and was humanely put to sleep. Our heartfelt condolences are with the connections of both horses.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

