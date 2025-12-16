Having beaten Paisley Park in a thriller in 2023 and touching off Hiddenvalley Lake and Beauport in another pulsating finish last year, the defending champion deserves the utmost respect albeit in a race that might be a little stronger this time around.

“They said when he won it last year it wasn’t a very deep race but you try and win a Grade One any time of year,” the trainer told Sky Sports Racing.

“The year before they all said Paisley Park was past his best so they’ve always crabbed him a bit and this year’s race looks very strong. Strong Leader would be the pick of them for me and on a personal level I’d love to see that horse win it if we don’t because I train the sister who won for us on Sunday at Southwell.

“I know the family and owners very well and if Nicky’s horse is favourite, Impose Toi, then Strong Leader should be right up there as he gave him six pounds and wasn’t beaten far at Newbury.”

O’Brien reports Crambo to be in rude health heading back to the Berkshire feature.

“This year we’re trying to do things a little differently in that we gave him a run rather than training, training, and training him, over two-and-a-half miles at Ascot," he added.

“The ground probably wasn’t fast enough for him, but he had a lovely day out and Eve who rides him out and looks after him, said this morning that it’s the best he’s felt for a long time, probably since this time last year. We’re very happy with him and he’s in a great place.”