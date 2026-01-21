The seven-year-old has improved since stepping up to intermediate trips, finishing a short head second in a Sandown Grade 2 to Hollywood Cha Cha last season before she lost at odds of 1/10 at Ayr.

She bounced back when second to Aurora Vega at 50/1 in a Fairyhouse Grade 1 after that and this season she ran well in third behind Nurse Susan in the Listed Unibet Mares' Hurdle at Sandown last time.

A point-to-point winner over three miles, she could improve again on her first go under Rules at that distance this weekend.

O'Brien said on Racing TV at Catterick: "This is her first time over three miles. She got done for a little bit of toe the last day but she ran very well at Sandown.

"Hopefully she runs well this weekend.

"She was second in a Jane Seymour, went to Ireland and was second to one of Willie's in a Grade 1.

"She came from the point-to-pointing up here (in the north) and we're looking forward to her running."

That'll Do Moss is a 7/1 chance with Sky Bet and Paddy Power ahead of Saturday's Doncaster contest.