A big winner and trophy for Fergal O'Brien
Fergal O'Brien: Looking forward to stepping That'll Do Moss up in trip

Fergal O'Brien eyes Doncaster prize with That'll Do Moss

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed January 21, 2026 · 3h ago

Fergal O'Brien hopes the step up in trip will suit That'll Do Moss in the Grade 2 Virgin Bet A Good Bet Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle at Doncaster on Saturday.

The seven-year-old has improved since stepping up to intermediate trips, finishing a short head second in a Sandown Grade 2 to Hollywood Cha Cha last season before she lost at odds of 1/10 at Ayr.

She bounced back when second to Aurora Vega at 50/1 in a Fairyhouse Grade 1 after that and this season she ran well in third behind Nurse Susan in the Listed Unibet Mares' Hurdle at Sandown last time.

A point-to-point winner over three miles, she could improve again on her first go under Rules at that distance this weekend.

O'Brien said on Racing TV at Catterick: "This is her first time over three miles. She got done for a little bit of toe the last day but she ran very well at Sandown.

"Hopefully she runs well this weekend.

"She was second in a Jane Seymour, went to Ireland and was second to one of Willie's in a Grade 1.

"She came from the point-to-pointing up here (in the north) and we're looking forward to her running."

That'll Do Moss is a 7/1 chance with Sky Bet and Paddy Power ahead of Saturday's Doncaster contest.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

