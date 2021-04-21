Charlie Fellowes eyeing Guineas bid with Vadream

The Charlie Fellowes-trained daughter of Brazen Beau belied her odds of 50/1 to take third place behind Alcohol Free in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes, a race better known as the Fred Darling.

Vadream is now a top-priced 33/1 for the fillies’ Classic at Newmarket on May 2, though a final decision on her participation will be made closer to the race.

“We were delighted with that. She has taken the race really well,” Fellowes said.

“We haven’t made a firm decision yet, but we’re leaning towards letting her take her chance in the Guineas.

“That was only her second start, running against a pretty experienced, and a pretty decent, field. The race developed over on the far side. We could have probably done with something taking her into the race a little bit longer, but we were very pleased with her.”

Fellowes’ main worry is if Vadream will stay the mile. She made a winning debut over six furlongs and the Group Three at Newbury was over seven.

“She is very quick. That would be my only concern, whether she will stay the extra furlong, but there is only one Guineas,” said the Newmarket handler.

“The owner has bred her and we can always drop back in trip if we feel she doesn’t stay.

“We’re leaning towards the Guineas, but it’s not confirmed at the moment.”