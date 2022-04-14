Eydon entered the Classic picture with a striking success in the Listed bet365 Feilden Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday.

The son of Olden Times showed promise in a couple of starts on the Tapeta surface at Newcastle around the turn of the year but really burst onto the scene with a three and a quarter-length defeat of the 107-rated favourite Masekela on his belated turf debut. Easy to back before the off and returning an SP of 22/1, Roger Varian's colt wasn't too far off the leaders despite being dropped in by jockey David Egan, and he came through a furlong from the finish towards the centre of the Rowley Mile course to score in good style after quickening sharply. Paddy Power and Betfair cut Eydon to 20/1 (from 66/1) for the Derby with Sky Bet going 25/1 for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas back at Newmarket next month. The victory brought up a double on the day for Varian, who struck gold with newcomer Tajalla earlier on the card.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

"We’ve always liked him and it was trainer error why he didn’t win his second start, but he ran very well on debut and If you watch that race back it would be no surprise he has run well in the Feilden because he was unlucky not to win on debut and he’s always shaped like a jolly nice horse,” said Varian. “He’s a lovely horse but he’s a big horse, he’s come here weighing nearly 550 kilos and that’s why he has taken a bit of time. Big horses always seem to take plenty of time. “We’ve always rated him, he’s always worked nicely at home. He galloped out well there and he’ll get further, he’s an exciting horse. “We were saying when we saddled him, the horse will be delighted he didn’t have to go all the way up the A1 to Newcastle today and he’s probably enjoyed a short trip up the road! “We always thought he would be better on grass than the all-weather and his work over the last fortnight has been good.”

Varian was quick to express gratitude to Prince Faisal, the horse’s owner, for his encouragement in aiming for the Listed race as opposed to an easier assignment in a maiden or a novice event. “I’ve got to thank Prince Faisal really, first of all for sending me the horse to train, because he’s always been extremely supportive of me throughout my career and he’s very knowledgeable,” he said. “He saw the promise of this horse on debut. He was entered in the Craven and we were weighing up the options of Craven or nine furlongs, but the Prince said ‘don’t go for a novice or a maiden, go for the Feilden if you’re happy with him’ and this is hopefully another nice horse for the Prince, who has had so many nice horses over the years.”