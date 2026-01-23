Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
The Feel Gut team after his Warwick win
Trainer Nicky Henderson

Feel Gut wins at Warwick and slashed for Triumph Hurdle

By Graham Clark
Horse Racing
Fri January 23, 2026 · 15 min ago

Feel Gut is 12/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle after making a winning British debut at Warwick.

Sent off the 4/7 favourite for the Hazelton Mountford Insurance Brokers EBF Junior 'National Hunt' Hurdle, he was taken to the front by Nico de Boinville and always looked in control.

Sent into a clear lead after turning for home, he jumped out of his rider’s hands at the second last and came home six-and-a-half lengths clear of Majeur Allen.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut Nicky Henderson's charge to 12s for the Cheltenham feature immediately afterwards.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING