Feel Gut wins at Warwick and slashed for Triumph Hurdle

Sent off the 4/7 favourite for the Hazelton Mountford Insurance Brokers EBF Junior 'National Hunt' Hurdle, he was taken to the front by Nico de Boinville and always looked in control.

Sent into a clear lead after turning for home, he jumped out of his rider’s hands at the second last and came home six-and-a-half lengths clear of Majeur Allen.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut Nicky Henderson's charge to 12s for the Cheltenham feature immediately afterwards.