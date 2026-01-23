Feel Gut wins at Warwick and slashed for Triumph Hurdle

Feel Gut is 12/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle after making a winning British debut at Warwick.
Sent off the 4/7 favourite for the Hazelton Mountford Insurance Brokers EBF Junior 'National Hunt' Hurdle, he was taken to the front by Nico de Boinville and always looked in control.
Sent into a clear lead after turning for home, he jumped out of his rider’s hands at the second last and came home six-and-a-half lengths clear of Majeur Allen.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut Nicky Henderson's charge to 12s for the Cheltenham feature immediately afterwards.
