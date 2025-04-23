Favourite moments of the 2024/2025 National Hunt season

Check out our podcast team's favourite moments of the jumps season - and we want yours too.

Billy Nash - Poignant moments at Cheltenham and Cork The most poignant moment of the year for me was Marine Nationale and Jazzy Matty winning within an hour of each other at the Cheltenham Festival, both of whom Michael O’Sullivan had won on at the meeting two years before. That was poignant as was Mister Policeman winning the race named after Michael at Mallow on Sunday. He was of course the first horse Michael won on for Willie Mullins at Cork, his local track, and for that horse to come and win the race named in his honour was special.

Horse Racing Podcast: The Finale

Graham Cunningham - Willie’s family thoughts My moment of the year was a few moments of silence when Matt Chapman went up to interview Willie Mullins straight after Nick Rockett had won the Grand National. I don’t know why but I knew what was happening, I could sense Willie Mullins was super proud that his son, Patrick, had won the Grand National but he was thinking of his late mum and dad. Inwardly I think he was thinking ‘Jesus what a day. I wish they were here so we could enjoy this historic moment together'. I just thought it was absolutely lovely, the father-and-son angle and the grandparents as well who couldn’t be there.

A 1,2,3 and 5 for Willie Mullins in the Grand National 🏆



But most importantly, a win with his son onboard Nick Rockett ❤️#ITVRacing | #GrandNational | @MCYeeehaaa | @WillieMullinsNH pic.twitter.com/Aa807TLofM — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 5, 2025

Ed Chamberlin - ‘Ooh Jeremy Scott’ I’ve really enjoyed this season. I have high hopes for the latest Champions: Full Gallop with the stories they might have. When you dig down there are some fabulous stories down there and the love has been shared. Haiti Couleurs, the Welsh National, those stories from Cheltenham, the Mikey O’Sullivan one Billy described was so dramatic, being there on that Wednesday was spooky really with that dark cloud, those two winners mixed with such sadness as well. But on the Tuesday I’ll remember the Champion Hurdle more than any other race this season. I built up Constitution Hill and said the whole week revolved around him, I thought it would be the biggest comedown of all time when he got beat, but it wasn’t at all. It was absolute magic. “Ooh, Jeremy Scott” reverberating around the Cheltenham winners’ enclosure and his humour, humility and charm were just fantastic. Jeremy Scott would get my vote as moment of the season for Golden Ace winning the Champion Hurdle.