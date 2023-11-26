Fastorslow wins John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase. Reaction and free replay

Last seen finishing second to Fastorslow in the Punchestown Gold Cup in April, the Willie Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs was sent off the 1/2 favourite to retain his crown in the two and a half mile Grade 1.

He faced four stablemates as well as Fastorslow and there was market support near post time for Blue Lord who ended up challenging Appreciate It for second favouritism.

In the race itself, Appreciate It took them along from Stattler with Galopin Des Champs settled alongside Blue Lord with only the enigmatic Asterion Forlonge behind.

Paul Townend crept a bit closer moving into the sixth only for the favourite to put in an extra stride and lose the ground he'd gained but he was back on the quarters of Fastorslow going out into the back straight. That pair moved into second and third before four out as Stattler dropped out tamely.

Galopin Des Champs needed to be ridden after the third last and there were four in contention at the second last with Blue Lord having moved up smoothly but he was found wanting as the leaders turned the screw.

Patrick Mullins kicked from the front on Appreciate It and had Galopin Des Champs in trouble but the nine-year-old couldn't repel Fastorslow who really got into his stride going into the last and he ran on strongly on landing for JJ Slevin to prevail in a thrilling finish.

Galopin Des Champs stuck to his task and finished third.

In the aftermath of Punchestown, Fastorslow's trainer Martin Brassil felt that Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame may have had the edge taken off them in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and in the build-up to this race had suggested, tongue-in-cheek, that the only way to prove that victory wasn't a fluke was to beat Galopin Des Champs again.

His stable star duly delivered with the winning distances half a length and a length and a quarter.