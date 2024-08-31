Fantastic Moon wins Grosser Preis von Baden

The winner, a son of Sea The Moon trained by Sarah Steinberg, took his chance in the great French race last season after winning the German Derby and the Prix Niel, the latter over the Arc course and distance.

Ultimately he was 11th on ground perhaps too soft for his liking, but he has returned to action this season in good heart, with success in a Cologne Group Two and a solid second in the Gross Dallmayr-Preis at Munich.

In Baden-Baden he was partnered as usual by Arc-winning jockey Rene Piechulek of Torquator Tasso fame, and this time got his favoured quick ground in a field of six that included William Haggas’ globetrotting Dubai Honour, who was last seen in the King George at Ascot.

The Haggas runner was the even-money favourite with Fantastic Moon a 21-10 chance, but Germany’s 2023 Horse of the Year was patiently ridden to keep constant tabs on the market leader.

The two were both in the hunt in the final furlong and a half, but it was eventually Fantastic Moon who prevailed, making a daring run for the stands rail and crossing the line a length and a quarter ahead, to book his ticket back to Paris.