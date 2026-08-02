Famous horse whisperer Monty Roberts has died, aged 91

Roberts had a profound influence on horse racing where his approach helped some talented horses realise their potential.

He had worked with horses from a young age, learning much of what he went on to practice from a job rounding up wild mustangs.

He went on to challenge traditional training methods, persuading people to change the way they communicated with the thoroughbred.

Lomitas was an early success story having been banned from racing due to his antics. He went on to win a raft of Group 1 events and ended the season as one of the leading three-year-olds in Europe after responding to Roberts' methods.

As Roberts' fame spread, he came to the attention of Queen Elizabeth II who invited him to demonstrate his philosophy and they struck up such a bond that he was later invited to attend the Queen's Golden Jubilee as well as being appointed a member of the Royal Victorian Order for services to Her Majesty's racing establishment.

In a tribute to Her Majesty published on his website, Roberts wrote:

"I was the son of a father who believed violence was the answer to raising a child. While there was much violence in my life, I was fortunate to grow up in the presence of horses.

"As a teenager my work included time with American Mustangs, and it was those fragile flight animals that I discovered they could communicate with me, and I could communicate with them. The horses, along with wild deer, trained me to use this language and refrain from any violence in the training process. These concepts established my goals for life.

"It was divine intervention that caused these articles to end up on the desk of Queen Elizabeth II, whom, along with me, believed that horses could be trained in the absence of violence.

"There was a one-hour meeting at the conclusion of the 30-day tour. The Queen was extremely complimentary but made some strong comments about what was hoped could happen next. Her Majesty’s first words were, “There must be a book. It should be published in as many countries and languages as possible.” This happened.

"It should be noted that my relationship with Her Majesty included numerous personal visits and over 200 telephone conversations. It keeps coming back to me that Queen Elizabeth II was “the wind beneath my wings.” In no way could I have reached the entire world without the endorsement of Queen Elizabeth II.

"When one studies the circumstances surrounding the over 30-year relationship, it is evident that the number of miracles to accomplish these tasks could not have happened without guidance from above. I will spend the balance of my days doing as much as I can to achieve the goals Queen Elizabeth clearly set out for me."