Famous Bridge in Scottish National frame

The eight-year-old runs in the silks of the late Trevor Hemmings and has developed into the classic chasing type associated with those colours.

After taking a good handicap chase at Haydock in November, the gelding returned to the same track to win the Tommy Whittle the following month.

He was pulled up in the Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster and then parted ways with Sean Quinlan when going well in the Grand National Trial at Haydock last month, but put both runs behind him when lining up at Cheltenham.

A 25/1 chance for the three-mile-one-furlong Ultima, Famous Bridge came home fourth of 21 runners to set up a possible Scottish Grand National run to round off his campaign.