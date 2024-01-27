Family success for Gordons and Annual Invictus in Great Yorkshire Chase

Chris and Freddie Gordon combined for a memorable family success as the latter’s buccaneering ride aboard Annual Invictus paid off in a pulsating renewal of the SBK Great Yorkshire Chase.

A quality field of 18 runners went to post for the prestigious Doncaster handicap, with Annual Invictus a 16/1 shot under his 18-year-old rider. The 5lb claiming conditional took the bull by the horns from flag fall, sending his mount into the lead and setting a gallop that saw many of his rivals struggling a long way from home. Annual Invictus led those still going into the home straight and appeared in command until Ben Godfrey arrived late on the scene aboard recent course-and-distance scorer Forward Plan. It looked for all the world as though Godfrey had timed his challenge to perfection and supporters of Annual Invictus were set for a heartbreaking last-gasp defeat but he had other ideas and roared back once challenged to ensure the pair passed the line almost as one. Following a brief wait, the judge confirmed Annual Invictus had won the day by a nose, with Charlie Uberalles best of the rest in third. “That was brilliant, I’m thrilled for everyone including the owner Tom (Smith), who is my farrier,” said the winning trainer. “He’s happier out in front and it’s not very often you can get a soft lead like that. He’s not the quickest horse in the world but he carries on a good gallop. I thought the other horse had got us but we scrapped back. It’s lovely and it looks like we’ve turned the corner in the yard.

