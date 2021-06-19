Newmarket Saturday review: Lismore strikes for Cieren Fallon

Fallon great week continues aboard Lismore Cieren Fallon hopes his victory aboard Isle Of Lismore in the feature contest at Newmarket on Saturday is a sign of things to come at the track for defending Darley July Cup hero Oxted at next month’s Moet & Chandon July Festival. Having secured what he described as the “highlight of his career” aboard Oxted in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, Fallon ended his week to remember on a winning note when steering Isle Of Lismore to glory in the MansionBet Summer Of Lovely Racing Handicap. With two Group One victories already in the locker on Oxted, the dual champion apprentice is keeping his fingers crossed he can make it a hat-trick of top level wins aboard the Roger Teal-trained gelding back at Newmarket’s July Course on July 10th. Fallon, who turned 23 this week, said of his Royal Ascot triumph this week: “It was incredible - the highlight of my whole career and a dream come true. He has come right again. He is a horse that comes right in the second half of the year and I was lucky enough to get back on him at the right time.

“He has come out of the race well and Roger and Harry can start training him for the July Cup and hopefully we can defend our victory in it from last year. The sprinting division is getting a lot tougher and better each year. You could run these sort of races 10 times and get a different result 10 times. I was lucky Oxted came out on top in the week.” Victory for Isle Of Lismore, who led home a one, two, three for winning trainer Rob Cowell in the five furlong dash, ensured Fallon is back in the good books of the Six Mile Bottom handler. He added: “Robert (Cowell) gave me a telling off after beating his other horse (Arecibo) with Oxted but I was glad that got a winner for him today. He has been a big supporter since I was a 7lb claimer so to win a feature race at Newmarket for him, I’m happy.”

Hannon things big with Lusail Meanwhile Lusail bolstered his chances of an outing in the Group Two bet365 Superlative Stakes at the track next month after prevailing by a length in the Betstival Season At MansionBet British EBF Novice Stakes to initiate doubles for trainer Richard Hannon and jockey Pat Dobbs. Hannon, speaking away from the track, said: “He is a very nice horse and I was a little bit disappointed with his run at Pontefract. It was soft there but there was give in the ground at York. “He has won very well and we are back in business and he looks like the horse we hoped he was. The seven (furlongs) suited him well and we might come back for the Superlative.” A drop back to six furlongs appeared to have the desired effect on Mummy Bear, who secured Hannon’s and Dobbs’ brace when getting up late on to claim the MansionBet’s Betstival Beaten By A Head Fillies’ Handicap. Hannon said of the 16/1 winner: “She is a lovely filly that is well bred and I have a share in her. When you run her over six (furlongs) it looks like she wants seven but then when you run her over seven it looks like she wants six. She showed a lot of tough qualities out there today.”

