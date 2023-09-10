Fallen Angel wins Moyglare Stud Stakes: Report, reaction, replay

The winner was slashed in the antepost market for the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket, Betfair going 7/4 from 6/1; she also enters the equation for next year’s 1000 Guineas, with Betfair 7/1 from 25/1. Sky Bet go 10/1 from 20s for the Guineas.

Ornellaia was turned away before the smooth-travelling Vespertilio (4/1) looked to have been brought with a well-timed run on the outside, but Fallen Angel showed her class, digging deep to draw a length and a quarter clear for pressure.

Tudhope sat handily aboard the 9/2 chance, just on the shoulder of short-priced favourite Ylang Ylang, who weakened out of it as Fallen Angel struck the front soon after passing the two-furlong marker.

A daughter of Too Darn Hot, the grey Fallen Angel suffered her only defeat when second on soft ground at Sandown in July but returned to winning ways back on a sound surface in the Sweet Solera at Newmarket last month and wasn't to be denied yet again.

The same combination came up with the good at Leopardstown on Saturday as Flight Plan won the Group 2 Dullingham Park Stakes and raised the bar the Curragh as their juvenile filly took Group 1 honours in good style.

Tudhope said: "I got inside the three pole and she was running away with me, she had loads left in the tank. I saw Billy (Lee) coming on the outside and I kicked on then. She's a lovely big filly and a lovely filly.

"She'll probably be best when she steps up to a mile. She really does and I've been saying it all along [has 1000 Guineas written all over her]."

Delighted owner-breeder Steve Parkin said: “We bred her, but lost the mother to colic. That’s the last foal out of the mother and she is the spitting image of her mother. Emotional is an understatement.

“My daughter names all our horses and after the death of the dam that’s why she’s called Fallen Angel. To win the Group One Moyglare Stakes is unbelievable."

Burke, speaking away from the track, added: “She’s a high-class filly, we’ve always really liked her and she’s done nothing wrong at home.

“She was green as grass when she won first time out, beating a nice filly of Andrew Balding’s, and then got a little bit stuck in the mud at Sandown. We were probably beaten by a good filly (Shuwari) that day, but we were battling back and Danny was kicking himself for kicking on a bit early. We had ended up making the running, which wasn’t the plan, and didn’t want to overdo it on soft ground, but in hindsight probably should have done.

“She put that right at Newmarket and what she did (today) was very, very special.

“I don’t know what the excuses were for the favourite, but we sat upsides her and she obviously stopped and was beaten quickly and tamely, so maybe something will come to light there.

“But I thought as soon as the second horse came to her – and having watched videos of the second horse I thought she was a big danger, she’s got an electric turn of foot – we went again. I was screaming at the TV for Danny to keep kicking on because I knew she would stay really well and she was just looking for company before going again and they drew a long way clear of the rest."

Fallen Angel will head to Newmarket for the Fillies’ Mile on October 13, where she will have the chance to follow in the footsteps of Laurens who won the end-of-season contest for the Spigot Lodge handler in 2017.

“It was always the plan and that is where she will go next barring accidents and she will go there with a great chance hopefully,” continued Burke when asked about the Fillies’ Mile.

“She has a fantastic attitude and I said to Danny when he rang me after the race, I watched her on TV walk round at the start like she owned the place, ears pricked, very relaxed – she’s a class filly.”