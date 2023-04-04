The JP McManus-owned Fakir D’oudairies will head to Merseyside fresh for his bid for a third successive victory in the Grade One Marsh Chase, having sidestepped last month’s Cheltenham Festival.

His stablemate Banbridge also missed the showpiece meeting in the Cotswolds after O’Brien took him out of the Turners’ Novices’ Chase due to the rain-softened ground at Prestbury Park.

That freshness could prove key as both are readied for another trip across the Irish Sea.

“Fakir has been good in Aintree the last few years. It looks like it will be a very good race this year, as you’d expect, but he’ll go there with a live chance again,” said O’Brien.

“We’ve learned that Banbridge is at his best on a sounder surface and it was very testing on the day at Cheltenham.

“We also have him entered at Fairyhouse, but I think Aintree is more likely to get better ground.”