Dream powers to maiden success

The sizeable Indiana Dream made a winning start on Irish soil in the ITM Stallion Trail 13-14 January Maiden Hurdle.

Trained by Willie Mullins for owner JP McManus, the son of Cokorito was a winner of a bumper in France at Fontainebleau last February and made no mistake at the first time of asking over obstacles, justifying 9/4 joint-favouritism under jockey Luke Demspey.

The winner cocked his jaw and appeared to have a good look at the last but he effectively had the race in safe keeping by that point and ultimately ran on well to beat 3/1 chance An Mhi by 15 lengths. Nine Graces (20/1) finished third.

Sky Bet introduced Indiana Dream at 20/1 in their antepost market for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March. Betfair cut him from 33/1 to 20s.