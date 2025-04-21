Fairyhouse review on Irish Grand National day: report and replays

A review of the pick of the action on the undercard from the Fairyhouse Easter Festival.

Willie Mullins' bounteous Easter Festival continued when Mark Walsh smuggled Last Kingdom (10/1) into the Farmhouse Foods Novice Handicap Hurdle. Mullins had saddled six winners across three cards on Sunday but Last Kingdom proved relatively easy to back on his handicap debut having finished well held on all three starts for the Closutton yard. However, the switch to handicap company proved the making of the JP McManus-owned four-year-old who breezed into contention at the last for Walsh with Last Kingdom looking very good value for his length and a half winning margin. Walsh told Racing TV: "He surprised me now because he didn't show us all that in his three maidens. "We went very slow today and it turned into a bit of a sprint and he's not a slow horse so, coming off a slow pace, to win the way he did, he's plenty of gears. "Bit long at the last. I was only going to pop it but he had his own ideas but he got to the other side and won well."

Mullins' run continued courtesy of Blue Lemons (2/1 joint-favourite) in the O'Driscoll's Irish Whiskey Juvenile Hurdle. Blue Lemons had disappointed when one of 11 runners for Mullins in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival but proved a different proposition this time around. Paul Townend needed the gaps to appear in the straight but when they did, the result never looked in doubt with Blue Lemons swinging off the bit to defeat market rival Its Bilbo by seven lengths. Assistant trainer David Casey told irishracing.com: "It was obviously a big step down from the Triumph. Paul said they went quick and it suited the way he rode him. "Bit sticky early jumping, but he said he handled the ground well and he came through it at the end and he won well. He had that bit of Flat pace anyway and Paul said that suited him because they went quick and they got a little bit tired in front, and he was able to use his pace at the end which is good. "He's in Punchestown and he'll probably run, I suppose. He may as well at this stage. "Not too many Blue Point's jump hurdles! We'll see where he can end up and he always has the option of going back on the Flat as well during the summer."

Glen Kiln (13/2) continued the theme of easy winners in the Fairyhouse Steel Handicap Hurdle. Hard on the steel in the straight with his nearest pursuers floundering, Glen Kiln went on to win by six and a half lengths for Harry Kelly and Cian Quirke. Glen Kiln was having his first start since pulling up at this track in February when scoping dirty after the race. He had run out an impressive winner of a Navan handicap in December before finding Listed company a little hot at Leopardstown but proved his effectiveness here to record his third career success. Quirke said: "It was fairly straightforward, all credit goes to Harry and the boys. "He never came out of second gear. Just the way he was jumping was class, I can't wait to get him over fences, he's got so much scope. "He's a lovely horse to look forward to. It's nice to see the boys back with another good horse, they deserve it."

Mullins and Townend had to settle for second in the Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle as Maxxum (14/1) made amends for defeat 12 months ago. Gordon Elliott's charge was still travelling well in last year's renewal of the Grade 2 when falling two from home but made no mistake this time around with a game front-running display under Danny Gilligan. Pulled-up in the Coral Cup last time, Maxxum was back to somewhere near his best and proved brave in the finish when holding off the gambled on 15/8 favourite Gala Marceau and Feet Of A Dancer by three parts of a length and the same. “Danny gave the horse a beautiful ride,” said Elliott on irishracing.com. “He missed the third-last, but after that it was poetry in motion. He’s a lovely, quiet rider and he suits this horse very well. “In fairness, it just didn’t happen [in the Coral Cup], he was slow away at the start in Cheltenham. He was good here today. “Where we go with him, I don’t know. He could be a horse to go to France, he’s nearly better in a smaller field. We’ll have a look and see. “He’s a good horse and he always wins on the big day.”

There was more joy for the Elliott team as Found A Fifty (5/1) returned to form in the Jack McInerney Memorial Fairyhouse Chase. A Grade 1 winner as a novice chaser, Found A Fifty added a brace of Grade 2s to his tally on his first two starts of the season before struggling to get competitive at the top level in the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase and Champion Chase. Dropped in class and stepped back up to two and a half miles, Found A Fifty looked far happier and battled past the front-running Saint Sam to win by three parts of a length with the pair pulling six and a half lengths clear of the next home. Heart Wood, second in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, was made the 7/4 favourite but pulled up.