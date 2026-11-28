A review of the action from Fairyhouse on Saturday.
Narciso Has edges stablemate King Rasko Grey
The SIS Supporting Irish Racing Beginners Chase was one for the early birds with its 11:45 off time at Fairyhouse on Saturday and they were rewarded with a smashing contest as Willie Mullins' Narciso Has edged out stablemate King Rasko Grey in a thriller.
Both horses were Grade 1 winners over hurdles and they tracked another stablemate, Kiely's Place, in the extended 2m5f contest with Gordon Elliott's He Can't Dance muscling his way in with the Mullins team as they dominated the bulk of the contest.
They didn't go quick early and it turned into a sprint, the front-running Kiely's Place dropping away in the straight leaving JP McManus' Narciso Has (5/2) to grab the initiative under Harry Cobden who made his way to the front with two fences still to jump.
King Rasko Grey (evens favourite) was challenging up his inside but the four-year-old Narciso Has, getting 9lb from the runner-up on the weight-for-age, found plenty when Cobden asked and he edged King Rasko Grey by half a length, the pair 18 lengths clear of the third.
It was another Elliott horse, Spinningayarn, who ran on for third, with his stablemate He Can't Dance fourth.
David Casey, assistant to Mullins, said: "I wouldn't have been surprised either way, two very good horses from last year. I'm delighted with the performances both horses put up.
"He [Narciso Has] looked like a chaser in the making and he had a good start today.
"King Rasko will now go for a beginners and Narciso Has will have to step up. Dropping back would be no issue for him. Both horses will improve plenty."
Paddy Power went 5/1 from 8s about Narciso Has for the Arkle over two miles at Cheltenham and 10/1 from 16s for the Brown Advisory over three miles.
Cobden made it a double in the McManus silks on the Fairyhouse card when he won the following Activ8 Solar Energies Irish EBF Mares Handicap Chase aboard Liz Doyle's Ballybawn Belter at 8/1.
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Huntin 'em down in the Mullinam
The golden run came to a shuddering halt for McManus and Cobden when 5/4 favourite Saratoga finished last of the four in the Grade 3 Mullinam Hurdle over two miles.
Padraig Roche's Fred Winter winner followed up in Grade 1 company at Punchestown in the spring but the four-year-old didn't pick up in the closing stages as connections would've hoped.
Instead Ole Ole found himself in front under Keith Donoghue for Gavin Cromwell, but he couldn't hold the late rally from Gordon Elliott's Huntin Boots who came with a winning challenge under Jack Kennedy.
The Gigginstown-owned horse won a Gowran maiden hurdle earlier in the month but he looks to be improving fast and the 7/2 chance ground his way to victory by half-a-length.
Kennedy said: "He's still a big baby, the penny hasn't dropped with him yet. It was a very good performance.
"We were hoping he would run a nice race but that was nice what he done there. Going to the last I was happy I was going to get there. My lad is still raw.
"Hopefully with each run he grows up mentally. There could be a lot of improvement to come."
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