Narciso Has edges stablemate King Rasko Grey

The SIS Supporting Irish Racing Beginners Chase was one for the early birds with its 11:45 off time at Fairyhouse on Saturday and they were rewarded with a smashing contest as Willie Mullins' Narciso Has edged out stablemate King Rasko Grey in a thriller.

Both horses were Grade 1 winners over hurdles and they tracked another stablemate, Kiely's Place, in the extended 2m5f contest with Gordon Elliott's He Can't Dance muscling his way in with the Mullins team as they dominated the bulk of the contest.

They didn't go quick early and it turned into a sprint, the front-running Kiely's Place dropping away in the straight leaving JP McManus' Narciso Has (5/2) to grab the initiative under Harry Cobden who made his way to the front with two fences still to jump.

King Rasko Grey (evens favourite) was challenging up his inside but the four-year-old Narciso Has, getting 9lb from the runner-up on the weight-for-age, found plenty when Cobden asked and he edged King Rasko Grey by half a length, the pair 18 lengths clear of the third.

It was another Elliott horse, Spinningayarn, who ran on for third, with his stablemate He Can't Dance fourth.

David Casey, assistant to Mullins, said: "I wouldn't have been surprised either way, two very good horses from last year. I'm delighted with the performances both horses put up.

"He [Narciso Has] looked like a chaser in the making and he had a good start today.

"King Rasko will now go for a beginners and Narciso Has will have to step up. Dropping back would be no issue for him. Both horses will improve plenty."

Paddy Power went 5/1 from 8s about Narciso Has for the Arkle over two miles at Cheltenham and 10/1 from 16s for the Brown Advisory over three miles.

Cobden made it a double in the McManus silks on the Fairyhouse card when he won the following Activ8 Solar Energies Irish EBF Mares Handicap Chase aboard Liz Doyle's Ballybawn Belter at 8/1.