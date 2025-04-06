Fairyhouse reports and replays: Mr Percy wins for Double Green team

A good week for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede continued at Fairyhouse on Sunday when Mr Percy picked up Grade 2 honours.
The owners decision to target Aintree rather than Cheltenham with their runners was rewarded with victories for Impaire Et Passe and Green Splendour and their colours were carried to victory on Sunday by 16/1 chance Mr Percy.
JJ Slevin produced Mr Percy with a late challenge in the Paddy Kehoe Suspended Ceilings Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse and he survived an untidy leap at the last to win by three quarters of a length and a length from Fleur In The Park and Ballygunner Castle.
Mr Percy was an advised selection by Tony Keenan in his popular Sunday tipping column.
Rated 88 on the flat, Joseph O'Brien's charge hasn't always convinced over hurdles and was fitted with cheekpieces for the first time for this first start since Christmas.
Settled in midfield, Mr Percy made gradual progress and moved into third approaching the last only to blunder but he picked up well to record a second victory over obstacles.
When suggested that he won a shade cosily, Slevin said: "He probably has because he missed the last and landed in a heap but he's pulled himself together and picked up well and run to the line.
"I had the horse and just wanted to time my run. It was the first time the race opened up for him so he was entitled to have a look around. He's still a bit novicey and a bit raw but he was straight back on the bridle.
“He could run in a fast run two mile, he doesn't lack speed."
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
There was a minor turn-up in the other Grade 2 on the card, the Donohue Marquees Novice Hurdle, with Irancy (5/1) proving far too strong for odds-on favourite Karniquet.
Irancy was having just his fourth start over hurdles and third of the season having last been seen finishing over 30 lengths behind Kopek Des Bordes in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, a race in which Karniquet had finished some 20 lengths in front of him in fourth.
Both runners are trained by Willie Mullins - as were four of the other six - and came through to dominate the finish with Irancy winning by a length and a half.
Jockey Mark Walsh said: "He didn't come down the hill at Cheltenham, he never carried me or travelled the way he can. Cheltenham just didn't suit him and a flatter track was a big help today.
"Keep him at two, he's not a slow horse and has plenty of speed; just keeping him sound now is the main thing. They've done a great job so far with him, keeping him sound and getting him to the track so hopefully he gets to Punchestown in good shape."
It's been a good few weeks for the Gold Cup winning jockey who enjoyed two notable successes at Aintree aboard Honesty Policy and Gentleman De Mee in the Topham over the National fences.
"It's brilliant. That was my first win over the National fences, I've been on the ground more than I've finished around there! So that was a monkey off my back and is something I've always wanted to do.
"It was great for Gordon [Elliott] and his team to get a Grade 1 yesterday with Honesty Policy and he'll just gallop all day long for you, sticks his head to the ground, and he's a lovely horse going forward.
"Up to three mile and he'll jump a fence no bother."
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.