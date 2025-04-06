Fairyhouse reports and replays: Mr Percy wins for Double Green team

The owners decision to target Aintree rather than Cheltenham with their runners was rewarded with victories for Impaire Et Passe and Green Splendour and their colours were carried to victory on Sunday by 16/1 chance Mr Percy.

JJ Slevin produced Mr Percy with a late challenge in the Paddy Kehoe Suspended Ceilings Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse and he survived an untidy leap at the last to win by three quarters of a length and a length from Fleur In The Park and Ballygunner Castle.

Mr Percy was an advised selection by Tony Keenan in his popular Sunday tipping column.

Rated 88 on the flat, Joseph O'Brien's charge hasn't always convinced over hurdles and was fitted with cheekpieces for the first time for this first start since Christmas.

Settled in midfield, Mr Percy made gradual progress and moved into third approaching the last only to blunder but he picked up well to record a second victory over obstacles.

When suggested that he won a shade cosily, Slevin said: "He probably has because he missed the last and landed in a heap but he's pulled himself together and picked up well and run to the line.

"I had the horse and just wanted to time my run. It was the first time the race opened up for him so he was entitled to have a look around. He's still a bit novicey and a bit raw but he was straight back on the bridle.

“He could run in a fast run two mile, he doesn't lack speed."