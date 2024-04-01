Sporting Life
Olly Murphy and Jack Kennedy celebrate Brewin’upastorm's win
Olly Murphy and Jack Kennedy celebrate Brewin’upastorm's win

Fairyhouse Monday: Olly Murphy strikes with Brewin'upastorm

By Sporting Life
17:02 · MON April 01, 2024

Brewin’upastorm rolled back the years to give trainer Olly Murphy a Grade Two strike to remember in the Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Now an 11-year-old, Brewin’upastorm has mixed it with some of the best during his lengthy career with the trainer, triumphing in bumper, hurdles and chase company. Grade One-placed as a novice hurdler at Aintree back in 2019, he subsequently embarked on a spell over fences that yielded two wins but saw him unseat his rider in the 2020 Arkle and trail home last in the Tingle Creek the following season.

Murphy has kept him to hurdles subsequently, twice winning the National Spirit at Fontwell, and this was a first trip to Ireland.

Partnered by Jack Kennedy, Brewin’upastorm was one of just four runners and with Maxxum crashing out and Thedevilscoachman failing to sparkle, it was a duel with Willie Mullins’ 5/6 favourite Zarak The Brave from the penultimate flight.

Brewin’upastorm jumped the last in front but Zarak The Brave was rallying on the run to the line, with Murphy’s raider digging deep to edge a three-quarter-length success.

Brewin’upastorm outstays Zarak The Brave
Brewin’upastorm outstays Zarak The Brave

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

