Fairyhouse Frirday review and video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Friday's meeting at Fairyhouse.

Policeman made to work for reappearance win Mister Policeman made a winning chase debut for Willie Mullins at Fairyhouse – but was made to work all the way to the line by lesser-fancied stablemate Feu Du Bresil. Something of a talking horse at Mullins’ recent open morning, the Rich and Susannah Ricci-owned five-year-old had some decent types behind him when winning at Cork in April. Sent off at 4-9 under Paul Townend for the Irish National Hunt Chase CLG Beginners Chase with Danny Mullins on Feu Du Bresil, the latter jumped better on the way round and held an advantage after the final fence. It was to the favourite’s credit that he knuckled down and eventually got up to win by three-quarters of a length, although his Arkle odds with Paddy Power were lengthened to 12/1 from 8s.

“It was messy, we went very slow, he missed the second-last and Danny got away on me,” said Townend. “I liked that when I gave him a flick at the back of the last that I was back on top and it was snug by the time I got to the line. His jumping can sharpen up and I’d say a faster pace will help his jumping.” He added: “He probably rides a bit bigger than he looks. I thought going along we were only in schooling mode for the majority of the race. He’d be better at a faster pace when let jump. The runner-up ran to a good level in Punchestown and he’s unexposed. He’s improving away the whole time and I’d say he’s growing into himself. He’s a nice yardstick, but you’d be hoping to beat him at the same time.” Better Days Ahead for Elliott winner Gordon Elliott’s Better Days Ahead (2-9 favourite) atoned for a recent fall at Down Royal when barely coming out of a canter in the Sign Up To GavinLynchRacing.com Maiden Hurdle. “Jack (Kennedy) said he would have done more at home and it was a nice school round for him,” said Elliott. “It was a nice confidence booster after falling the last day. He jumped great there today. “He’ll have to head for one of those good novice hurdles now, whether it’s this side of Christmas or not, I don’t know. Three miles won’t bother him or he could go back to Navan in a few weeks’ time for one of those novice hurdles there because he didn’t have a hard race there. He probably likes a bit of soft ground, the way he handled it there. Jack said when he gave him a squeeze after the second-last he picked up very quickly.”